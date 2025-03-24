Charolais trade tops at 9600gns at Swatragh Spring Supreme

Leading the way was the second prize winner, Fymore Unbeatable, a 17-month-old bull from Sean McCaughey, Augher, Co Tyrone. Sired by Killimore In Time and out of the Fury Action daughter, Fymore Jewel, this one is a full brother to the 2020 Dungannon champion, Fymore Prince. He sold at 9600gns, to Eamon Nugent, Armagh.

Making the second top price of 9300gns was the reserve senior champion, Coolnaslee Unit, consigned by Will Short, Woodpark, Omagh. A son of Coolnaslee Pingpong and out of Coolnaslee Nellie, a Newhouse Jupitur daughter, he was knocked down to Sean Doonan, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh.

At 9000gns, Scottish buyer, Gordon Mackie, Drimmie Farm, Forfar, took home the junior and reserve overall champion, Brogher Unit, from Trevor Phair, Enniskillen. This 16-month-old son of Grinshill Roger, is out of Brogher Jebella, a Blelack Digger daughter.

Meanwhile, the intermediate and overall champion, Glassdrummond Uber, sold at 7500gns to Omagh buyer Richard Beattie. Consigned by Peter Vallely, this boy is full of home-breeding, sired by the Inverlochy Ferdie son Glassdrummond Rudolph, and out of the Westcarse Houdini daughter, Glassdrummond Pippa.

Making 7200gns was the first prize winner, Brigadoon Umbria, from the Connolly’s Ballynahinch-based herd. His sire is the Newhouse Maxamus son, Brigadoon Sorrento, while his dam is Brigadoon Palermo. He sold to Tony Harley, Plumbridge.

The reserve intermediate champion, Killadeas Utree, from David Bothwell, Co Fermanagh, sold at 7000gns to George Crothers, Kells, Ballymena. His sire is Dunlon Ulick, while his dam is Killadeas Lily, by Blackford Dynamite.

Drumacritten Uday, a second prize winner from George Nelson, Co Fermanagh, reached 6800gns, selling to Noel McIlwaine, Plumbridge. He’s a Newhouse Bigal son, out of Drumacritten Molly.

Not far behind, the reserve junior champion, Brogher Upstart, from Trevor Phair, sold at 6600gns to Richard McGinley, Ballymoney. Another by Grinshill Roger, his dam is the Pirate daughter, Brogher Elly.

Also at 6600gns was the senior champion, Gorteade Uppermost, a Newhouse Bigal son from James McKeagney, which was knocked down to Michael McKenna, Maghera, Co Derry. His dam is Lisnalurgo3 Jillian, a Prime Roberto daughter.

Hitting the 6000gns mark was the third prize winner, Stranagone Unaired, from Robert McWilliams, Maghera. This 16-month-old, by Goldstar Echo and out of Stranagone Regina, sold to D Hammond, Stewartstown.

Show results (Judge: Andrew Ewing, Annan):

Heifer Class 8: 1 – Ballyvaddy Urma, W McVey; 2 – Killadeas Union, S & D Bothwell

Heifer Class 9: 1 – Tullylough Uns, Kevin Ferguson; 2 – Ballyvaddy Urwen, W McVey

Overall Female: Tullylough Una, Kevin Ferguson

Reserve Female Champion: Ballyvaddy Urma, W McVey

Class 1 Senior Male: 1 – Coolnaslee Unit, W Short; 2 – Fury Universe, P Hackett; 3 – Brigadoon Unique, WD & JA Connolly; 4 – Moorlough Uron, J McBride

Class 2 Senior Male: 1 – Gorteade Uppermost, J McKeagney; 2 – Gorteade Upper, J McKeagney; 3 – Woodpark Uzair, W Short

Class 3 Senior Male: 1 – Brigadoon Umbria, WD & JA Connolly; 2 – Glencoe Ultra, P McDonald; 3 – Killadeas Uppercut, S & D Bothwell; 4 – Pinehill Ulysses, C Todd

Class 4 Intermediate Male: 1 – Glassdrummind Uber, PJ Vallely; 2 – Brigadoon Ulympus, WD & JA Connolly; 3 – Lot 24 Killadeas Undercover, S & D Bothwell; 4 – Brigadoon Universe, WD & JA Connolly

Class 5 Intermediate Male: 1 – Killadeas Utree, S & D Bothwell; 2 – Fymore Unbeatable, S McCaughey; 3 – Moorlough Upbeat, J McBride; 4 – Killadeas Utube, S & D Bothwell

Class 6 Junior Male: 1 – Brogher Unit, T Phair; 2 – Drumacritten Uday, G Nelson; 3 – Ardmachree Ultan, A Quigley; 4 – Stranagone Usher, R McWilliams

Class 7 Junior Male: 1 – Brogher Upstart, T Phair; 2 – Brogher Uplift, T Phair; 3 – Stranagone Unaired, R McWilliams; 4 – Innishrush UFO, W Whyte

Senior Male Champion: Gorteade Uppermost, J McKeagney

Reserve Senior Male: Coolnaslee Unit, W Short

Intermediate Male Champion: Glassdrummond Uber, PJ Vallely

Reserve Intermediate Male: Killadeas Utree, S & D Bothwell

Junior Male Champion: Brogher Unit, T Phair

Reserve Junior Male: Brogher Upstart, T Phair

Overall Male Champion: Glassdrummond Uber, PJ Vallely

Reserve Overall Male: Brogher Unit, T Phair

Overall Supreme Champion: Glassdrummond Uber, PJ Vallely