Child dies in hospital after Larne incident

Police have confirmed that a child has died in hospital following an incident in Larne.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:40 GMT
Police remain at the scene of a sudden death in Larne this morning, Friday 10th November.

Officers received a report yesterday afternoon, Thursday 9th November of a medical emergency involving a child, at a property in the Loran Avenue area of the town.

A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away. A post mortem will now be carried out today to determine the cause of death and enquiries remain ongoing.

Police that until a post mortem is completed, they will not know the cause of death and would, therefore, urge people to refrain from speculation in relation to this death.

