Police have confirmed that a child has died in hospital following an incident in Larne.

Police remain at the scene of a sudden death in Larne this morning, Friday 10th November.

Officers received a report yesterday afternoon, Thursday 9th November of a medical emergency involving a child, at a property in the Loran Avenue area of the town.

A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away. A post mortem will now be carried out today to determine the cause of death and enquiries remain ongoing.