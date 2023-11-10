Child dies in hospital after Larne incident
Police have confirmed that a child has died in hospital following an incident in Larne.
Officers received a report yesterday afternoon, Thursday 9th November of a medical emergency involving a child, at a property in the Loran Avenue area of the town.
A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away. A post mortem will now be carried out today to determine the cause of death and enquiries remain ongoing.
Police that until a post mortem is completed, they will not know the cause of death and would, therefore, urge people to refrain from speculation in relation to this death.