Civic reception marks Annaclone and Magherally YFC’s 75th anniversary

Hosted by Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield and Deputy Lord Mayor Tim McClelland the club greatly received the congratulations passed on from the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Speeches and votes of congratulations were also given by local councillors Jill Macauley, Kyle Savage, Ian Burns and Ian Wilson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Club president John Porter also spoke about the history and achievements of the club over the years, noting the inaugural meeting of the club held back in December 1944 by the founding members of the club as well as the opening of our current club hall on the Ballydown Road in 2003.

Back row from left, club leader Adam Cairns, Deputy Lord Mayor Tim McClelland, club president John Porter, Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield and club treasurer James Thompson. Front row from left, club PRO Hannah Martin and club secretary Zoe Weir

John also mentioned the successes of past club members over the years such as Geoff Thompson being vice president of the YFCU and the recent success of the club at the annual county dinner held back in November, mentioning that the club received 17 cups and the title of best junior club.

A lovely supper was also supplied on the night by Quails Butchery and Café a local business in the town that has supported the club greatly over the years especially with the club's big breakfasts, which as always went down a treat with everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back at the time of the anniversary, the club held a number of events to celebrate including a charity abseil down Belfast castle in aid of Rural Support a mental health charity supporting those who work within the agriculture industry in particular.

A dinner was also held in the Belmont Hotel at the end of November 2019, which saw past current and future members all gathered to celebrate the club and its achievements over the years.

Club members pictured with Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield, Deputy Lord Mayor Tim McClelland and local councillors

It was sure to be said that the past members relived their young farmer days on the night sharing many happy memories with their friends and current club members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More recently the club received their anniversary club clothing, which was kindly sponsored by G A Allen a local machinery and Deutz tractor dealership, G A Allen continue to sponsor and support the club which we are more than grateful for, and we look forward to working with them in the future.

The anniversary quarter zips can be seen in the photos taken at the civic reception.

The club now looks forward to celebrating their 80th anniversary in the future as well as many more in the years to come.

Back row from left, Councillor Kyle Savage, Alderman Ian Burns, Deputy Lord Mayor Tim McClelland and Councillor Ian Wilson. Front row from left, club treasurer James Thompson, Councillor Jill Macauley, club secretary Zoe Weir, club PRO Hannah Martin, Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield, club leader Adam Cairns and club president John Porter

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members enjoying the reception with local councillors

Members Rachel Sands and Samara Radcliffe attending the reception

Members Samuel Martin, Scott Mckee and Jake Richardson attending the reception

Members pictured with the silverware presented to them at the annual county dinner in November 2022 at the La Mon Hotel

Advertisement

Advertisement

75th anniversary dinner cake made by past club member Alex Woods