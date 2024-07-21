Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Claragh Bridge Vintage Club is hosting the annual vintage show on the 27th July, adjacent to Claragh Bridge, in the usual field at the intersection of the Ballynahinch and the Carnreagh Roads. The location can be found on google maps.

This is a celebration year for the club as it was formed 20 years ago to promote a cross community ethos within the community and is still hosted in the same field where there will be many activities for the children and with a music festival for all, with guests – Boxcar Brian, Country Harmony & Katie McParland plus other musicians, line dancers etc., to mark the 20th anniversary.

The show is primarily focused on being a family fun day out, so hence the wide range of activities, music, children’s entertainment, stalls and stands, and country fayre and many vintage vehicles lovely restored by their owners. As this is a one day show organisers would appreciate that all payments be made in cash, no card machines.

The main charities to benefit from the show are Cancer Research NI, Angel Wishes along with other small charities throughout the year. The club has donated over £120,000 since its formation from shows and vehicle road runs.

The club requests that all children, attending the event, should be accompanied by an adult, to ensure the safety of all at the show. Parking for all visitors is in adjacent fields, where there will be a designated area for disabled

drivers attending.

This annual event is made possible by all the advertisers, sponsors, show volunteers, NMADDC, PSNI, H&S officer, vehicle participants and many other supporters on the day. The club greatly appreciates all this help and support to make the show a success.