Classic car event to raise funds for Childline

UVOCC is a Facebook group created by Billy Maxwell, from Ballymoney, to promote the often-ignored classic Vauxhall and Opel cars. The Group shares information attends local classic car shows and charity events as well as holding several outings around the area, all while promoting their cars, some of which are very rare.

Drive it Day was created by the Federation of British Historical Vehicle Clubs (FBHVC) as an opportunity for historic vehicle enthusiasts, and the public, to celebrate the One Thousand Mile Trial which was first organised in 1900 to prove the viability of the invention that was the motor vehicle. It is also a chance to raise awareness and support amongst the public for the historic vehicle movement and keep transport heritage on the roads.

Last year’s event at Glenarm raised over £2,600 for Childline. Ken Smyth of UVOCC explains why the group plans for an even bigger and better event this year which they hope will raise even more money for the Childline, which has two bases in Northern Ireland.

He said: “We were delighted with the success of our first ever Drive it Day event, last year, and the incredible amount of money raised by such generous donations. It was a lovely occasion with some truly stunning cars in a dramatic setting. This year, we are so pleased that the NI Italian Car Club will be taking part once again along with the NI Land Rover Club.

“Our plan is to set off from two venues in Northern Ireland: Portrush and the Ballymac Hotel, near Lisburn. We will then drive along the scenic Antrim Coast Road to Glenarm and meet at the castle around midday but if that does not suit, participants can make their own way to join us.

“It’s certainly not just a day for car enthusiasts as Glenarm Castle is perfect for a lovely, family day out - perhaps to go for a walk, enjoy a meal, or just have an ice cream and enjoy the atmosphere. We are delighted to be able to hold this event, once again, in such a perfect venue.

“I would encourage all owners of any make of classic car to get involved, buy the rally plaque from the FBHVC website, display it on their vehicles and come along on the day. We would ask all car owners taking part in the event to specify UVOCC, as the club involved, when purchasing their rally plaque.”

Susan Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland said: “We are absolutely delighted that UVOCC is organising this event for a second year and indebted to them for such amazing support, hard work and generosity. We are also very grateful to Glenarm Castle for permitting the event to be held in their stunning grounds. We know it’s going to be a wonderful day out for all the family and encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the fun and the spectacle of all the cars. The amazing amount of money raised last year helped our Childline service support children when they have nowhere else to turn. It would be wonderful to do the same again, this year.”

Members of the public will have an opportunity to donate to Childline on the day via QR codes displayed on the vehicles or directly to NSPCC collectors who will be at the event.

Details of Glenarm Castle’s facilities, opening times and entry details can be found at www.glenarmcastle.com

1 . Ken Smyth, UVOCC, Susan Smith, NSPCC NI and Billy Maxwell, UVOCC, photo David Maxwell.jpg Ken Smyth, UVOCC, Susan Smith, NSPCC NI and Billy Maxwell, UVOCC, Photo: Billy Maxwell Photo Sales

2 . Drive it Day pic Credit Chris Sharp.jpg Drive it Day. Pic Chris Sharp Photo: Chris Sharp Photo Sales

3 . Pic 14 Credit Chris Sharp (4).jpg A real classic on display.Pic: Chris Sharp Photo: Chris Sharp Photo Sales