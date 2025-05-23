Clean sweep for Cherryvalley at Balmoral

A packed gallery watched ringside as Tom Bradley-Farmer worked his way through a full complement of female and make classes from some of Northern Ireland’s leading herds.

Rising to the top was the exceptional rising two year old bull presented by Cherryvalley Farms and brought out to perfection by Mervyn Robinson. “Cherryvalley Wild Track” is sired by the herds senior stock bull Creaga Rolex who has bred tremendously well, making him a paternal brother to the ’24 Supreme Champion.

A popular winner on the day, this stylish bull was described by the judge as having “Great mobility, lovely soft fleshing, and fantastic breed character – a real stock bull in the making”. Also spotting his potential was Clive Richardson, Portadown who struck up a deal to acquire Wild Track for his recently formed herd.

The Female and Reserve Supreme Championship was awarded to “Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder Augusta”, a March ’23 born Rolex daughter. The dam is the noted Millerston Augusta Kim, who is also the granddam of the Supreme Champion, reinforcing this brood cows’ position within the herd.

The Cherryvalley herd was formed in 2011 by Dr Peter Fitzgerald, who kept an eye on the judging alongside his wife Nuailin.

Also enjoying a tremendous Balmoral was the Derrighy herd of Leanne Green who chalked up several top awards.

Securing the Reserve Female and Junior Championships was the much-admired white yearling heifer “Derriaghy Lovely Vanilla”. Out of one of the herds foundation cows, Balnbroich Lovely Maya VG86, this young prospect is sired by Leanne’s stock bull Bethlehem Malton EX95.

Bethlehem Malton EX95 was also a winner on the day being tapped out Reserve Male Champion. This six year old bull is proving himself as a breeder of quality stock, with a number of progeny securing prize tickets at the 2024 and ’25 Balmoral Shows.

It was back to Cherryvalley for the Reserve Junior Champion, when the Fitzgerald’s February ’24 born prospect “Cherryvalley Victor” came to the fore. Rolex was once again behind this prize winner.

The Beef Shorthorn breed were also to the fore in the Interbreed Championship classes held throughout the week.

James & Bill Porter’s Gill Hall Estate won the Champion Interbreed Performance Recorded Heifer class with “Uppermill Secret Stash 2nd ”. She is sired by the herd’s 20k stock bull Perfection of Skaillhouse.

The Native Group and Team Championships judged by Tara O’Brien were dominated by the Beef Shorthorn Breed, with cattle forward from the Cherryvalley and Derriaghy herds securing the top ribbons.

The Beef Shorthorn section at Balmoral Show is proudly sponsored by Abbey Autoline, represented by Richard Henderson. He was on hand to make presentations to the winners on the day.

Clive Brown, Operations Manager of the Beef Shorthorn Society welcomed exhibitors and breeders in conjunction with the NI Club to a prize giving on the breed stand when he congratulated the local members on putting on a super show of cattle. He also thanked Mr Bradley-Farmer for giving up his time and officiating as judge.

Results from the show ring

Judge: Tom Bradley-Farmer, Dumfries

Sponsor: Abbey Autoline

Supreme Champion: Cherryvalley Farms Cherryvalley Wild Track

Reserve Supreme Champion: Cherryvalley Farms Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder

Junior Champion: Leanne Green Derriaghy Lovely Vanilla

Reserve Junior Champion: Cherryvalley Farms Cherryvalley Victor

Female Champion: Cherryvalley Farms Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder

Reserve Female Champion: Leanne Green Derriaghy Lovely Vanilla

Male Champion: Cherryvalley Farms Cherryvalley Wild Track

Reserve Male Champion: Leanne Green Bethlehem Malton EX95

Heifer in calf, or with calf at foot born in 2023: 1st Cherryvalley Farms Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder; 2nd Leanne Green Derriaghy Lovely Tara; 3rd Leanne Green Derriaghy Lovely Tess; 4th Dominic Dorman Killycolp Orphan Flow 54th

Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2024: 1st Leanne Green Derriaghy Lovely Vanilla; 2nd Cherryvalley Farms Cherryvalley Vital; 3rd Gill Hall Uppermill Secret Stash 2nd; 4 th Mark McCrellis Bootown Velvet; 5th Mark McCrellis Bootown Valencia; 6th Gill Hall Uppermill Lilliasn Bunny

Bull, born on or before 31 st December 2023: 1st Cherryvalley Farms Cherryvalley Wild Track; 2nd Leanne Green Bethlehem Malton EX95; 3rd Gill Hall Uppermill Legacy

Bull, born on or after 1st January 2024: 1st Cherryvalley Farms Cherryvalley Victor

Pair of animals from one exhibitor: 1st Leanne Green; 2nd Mark McCrellis

Interbreed Success

Champion Interbreed Performance Recorded Heifer: Gill Hall Uppermill Secret Stash 2nd

Native Group Championship – Group of Three: Beef Shorthorn Cherryvalley Wild Track, Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder, Derriaghy Lovely Tara

Interbreed Native Team of Five: Beef Shorthorn Cherryvalley Wild Track, Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder, Derriaghy Lovely Tara, Derriaghy Lovely Tess, Derriaghy Lovely Vanilla

1 . The Champion Native Team of Five was won by the Beef Shorthorns pictured with judge Tara O Brien.jpg The Champion Native Team of Five was won by the Beef Shorthorns pictured with judge Tara O'Brien. Photo: ALFIE SHAW

2 . The Overall Junior Champion and Reserve Female Champion was Derriaghy Lovely Vanilla from Leanne Green.jpg The Overall Junior Champion and Reserve Female Champion was Derriaghy Lovely Vanilla from Leanne Green Photo: ALFIE SHAW

3 . The Best Pair from one exhibitor came from Leanne Green's Derriaghy herd.jpg The Best Pair from one exhibitor came from Leanne Green's Derriaghy herd. Photo: ALFIE SHAW

4 . The Cherryvalley Farms Team made it a clean sweep with their Female Champion also securing the Reserve Supreme position.jpg The Cherryvalley Farms Team made it a clean sweep with their Female Champion also securing the Reserve Supreme position Photo: ALFIE SHAW