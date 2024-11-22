Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmers For Action were one of the organisers of the massive London Parliament Square area protest last Tuesday on the Inheritance Tax issue inflicted by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on family farmers.

In a statement FFA said this tax has form in the US as confirmed by Eric Trump on GB news on the same day as the protest while he was in London.

The statement continued: “He stated before his father came into office the last time the democrats had inflicted 50% tax on American family farmers which they couldn’t pay and of course the next generation were gone! When his father came into office he immediately removed the 50% tax, lowered the cost of fuel which they use in their tractors and much more - which put an end to large corporates moving in to buy-up family farmers land."

McAuley FFA stated: “Rachel Reeves take note and please agree with a request for a meeting by the protest organisers asap!”

FFA added: “The claim by the Labour Government that farmers are free to use a tax loophole to avoid inheritance tax by using the 7-year rule, whereby the farm could be signed over to immediate family providing the owner lives more than 7 years, is quite frankly misleading to the general public in order to dumb down support for the farmers’ plight across the UK.

"Baroness Mallalieu Labour Peer quite rightly pointed out ‘the people who are worst hit are the elderly who may well not live seven years’. The protest organisers will decide on further protest action depending on whether Rachel Reeves will meet, discuss and see the logic of reversing this tax and instead make farmers profitable to lift the UK out of recession.”

William Taylor FFA concluded: “The famous quote that there are only two certainties in life – death and taxes - needs to be reworded, there are only two certainties in life - death and ever more and more complicated taxes!”