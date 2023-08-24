Pictured at 2023 Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition at the Virginia show in Cavan were Shane Kelly, Corporate Relations Director Diageo Ireland, John Murphy, Chairperson Tirlan, Min Martin Hayden TD Min of State Dept of Agriculture, Joshua Ebron, Herdsman and Mark Henry, Handler with Irish Diageo Baileys Champion Cow 2023 Lumville M Danoise.

Annaghmore Holsteins Herdsman, Joshua Ebron, was presented with their cheque for €3,000 and the Virginia Milk Products Cup at the 80th Virginia Show in Co. Cavan by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Martin Heydon T.D. and the competition’s co-sponsors Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Tirlán.

Speaking at the event Minister Heydon said: “It has been a pleasure to present the winning prize at the annual Bailey’s Cow Competition at The Virginia Show. Ireland has a deserved international reputation for quality dairy products and this competition is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and showcase the sector. The sustained and proven excellence of Ireland’s grass fed dairy practices and sustainable milk production is owed entirely to the skill and dedication of its farmers. I want to acknowledge the continued and dedicated support of the organisers, Diageo and Tirlán for the dairy sector and congratulate the owners, Clive and Joelle Richardson and their herdsman Joshua, for their exceptional cow.”

Holstein Friesian breeders from across the island of Ireland competed at the event which recognises and rewards dairy breeding excellence. The judge commented on how the winner ticked “all the dairy boxes”, moving well and with an extra ‘dairyness’. The cow also won the certificate for Best Protein.

Pictured at 2023 Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition at the Virginia show in Cavan were Paul Murphy, Handler, Bryan O’Conner & John O’Conner, owners of Reserve Champion ‘Bawnmore Pepper, Almeric’ Jim Bergin CEO Tirlan and Shane Kelly, Corporate Relations Director Diageo Ireland.

The competition has been running for the past 40 years and is regarded as the ‘one to win’ for top dairy breeders who only enter their very best cows. Strength, body conformation and proven excellence in quality milk production are base-line criteria upon which a winner is selected.

Bawnmore Pepper Almeric owned by Bryan and John O’Connor from County Cork was declared Reserve Champion and also Best Exhibitor Bred. Honourable Mention went to last year’s overall winner, Hilltara Undenied Apple, owned by Sam and John McCormick from County Down.

Other prizes were awarded in specialist categories. These included Best Heifer in Milk which was won by Lambda Twizzle owned by Gary and Izzy Jones from County Wexford and Best Junior Cow was Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3, owned by Philip and Linda Jones, also County Wexford. Best EBI Award went to Monamore Lustrees Haniko owned by Patrick Colton, Karl Colton and David Buchanan, from County Monaghan.

Acknowledging the farmers who took part, Shane Kelly Corporate Relations Director of Diageo Ireland said: “Diageo is delighted to mark 40 years of this competition with Tirlán, who supply the cream for Baileys from its site here in Virginia. This event celebrates the quality and provenance of the brand’s ingredients and its links back to the community of Virginia. Congratulations to the owners of the winning cows today and thank you to all our entrants who put on such a fantastic spectacle for the crowds.”

Pictured at 2023 Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition at the Virginia show in Cavan were Min Martin Hayden TD Min of State Dept of Agriculture, Mark Logan Event Judge, John McCormick who won honourable mention with ‘Hiltara Undenied Apple’, Antony Farrelly, Tirlan, Patrick Gaynor, Competition Co-ordinator and Shane Kelly, Corporate Relations Director Diageo Ireland.

Also speaking at the event Tirlán Chairperson, John Murphy said: “Competitions like this showcase the dedication of the farming community and the commitment to high quality breeding, sustainability and animal welfare standards. The Virginia Show showcases how the agricultural sector is a key driver of our rural economy. Family farms are the heartbeat of rural Ireland and no other sector reinvests more in their local economy than farm families as we’ve seen today.”

EBI Award

Presented in recognition of the highest Economic Breeding Index (EBI) animal exhibited at the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition. The EBI is Ireland’s national cattle breeding index for dairy animals ranking on-farm performance across milk solids production, fertility, health, and longevity credentials. EBI is recognized as a key metric to help towards meeting National greenhouse gas emissions obligations.

Protein Award

Presented to the animal exhibited in the Diageo Baileys All Ireland Cow competition with the highest recorded yield of Protein. Protein is a highly valuable component of overall milk solids yield in terms of both volume (kgs) and percentage (%) which is reflected in product mix at milk processor level. Dairy markets Internationally have a positive weighting on milk protein and this emphasis is reflected in milk pricing structure at farm level.

Best Exhibitor Bred Award

Awarded to the owner(s) of the highest placed Diageo Baileys All Ireland Cow who both owns and also bred the animal and its Dam (mother).

Best Heifer in Milk Award

Presented to the highest placed Diageo Baileys All Ireland Heifer in milk. A heifer is an animal in its first lactation, also referred to as first parity.

Best Junior Cow