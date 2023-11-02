A popular Co Down farm shop is to close its doors for the final time this Sunday.

The owners of Brookvale Farm, based outside Dromore, posted the news on Facebook, and thanked everyone who had supported them during the past three years.

The Lilburn family said in their announcement: “From the moment we opened the doors of our little milk hut, growing to our fabulous farm shop and opening Brookvale farm up for visits, we have had the most overwhelming support! We have met so many wonderful customers and had amazing relations with local businesses, schools and playgroups.

"And so, it breaks our hearts to have to let you all know that the farmshop will be closing it's doors for the final time on Sunday 5th November at 6pm.

"Dairy farming has been a part of our family for many generations but unfortunately it's not quite what it used to be from a business sense. We all know diversification is now key in the dairy industry but unfortunately the ever increasing costs and demands still don't quite match the ever failing milk price.

"This has been the most difficult decision and not one we have taken lightly, but it has been our decision, as a family...no one else's.