Co Down herd takes the 'champion of champions' Charolais title

The competition attracted significant entries from commercials breeders across the province.

Overall ‘Champion of Champions’ winning the title NI Suckler Herd of the Year and a £1000 prize was awarded to Co Down farmers Colin and Laura Maxwell, Clough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club recognises the importance of producing quality beef and sought to promote and demonstrate the strength of a Charolais sire on the herd.

Overall Winner and 1st place in Co Down, Colin and Laura Maxwell pictured with judge Albert Connelly, Rachel Mulligan NICC Secretary and Andrew Dunne NICC PRO.

The club encouraged entries from breeders who were focused on the promotion of the best and most sustainable Suckler Herds in Northern Ireland.

With all herds producing commercial calves using a Pedigree Charolais Bull.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A special thanks to the judge, Albert Connelly, who took on the task of judging the herds. Albert took into consideration several factors such as calving pattern, calving return and carried out an on-farm assessment before arriving at his decision.

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club acknowledged that they are indebted to all their sponsors for the competition.

Co Tyrone winner, Kieran Quinn, pictured with sponsors Nugent, judge Albert Connelly, Rachel Mulligan NICC Secretary and Andrew Dunne NICC PRO.

The sponsors were as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

SAFE, F.S. Heron, Topstock, Northern County Co-Op, Nugent Engineering and Bank of Ireland.

Results were announced at the club show and sale held in Swatragh Livestock Mart on Friday 4th November 2022 and were awarded as follows.

The results were:

Overall winner and 1st place for Co Down, sponsored by F.S Heron went to Colin & Laura Maxwell, Clough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second place for Co Down was Aaron O’Rourke, Newtownhamilton.

First place for Co Tyrone, sponsored by Nugent Engineering went to Kieran Quinn, Strabane.

Second place went to Richard McIlwaine.

Next week we will have a full report on the NI Charolais Club Suckler Herd of the Year - the Maxwell family, Clough.

Advertisement

Advertisement