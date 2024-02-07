A Co Fermanagh farmer has been selected as one of this year’s NSA Next Generation Ambassadors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NSA’s Next Generation programme has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2014 and is part of NSA’s wider Next Generation initiative, a dedicated area of work designed to encourage and support sheep farmers and service providers of the future.

Northern Ireland’s only representative, William Egerton (31) grew up on a progressive sheep and beef farm and has always been open to new ideas and technologies. It was clear during the ambassador interview process the enthusiasm for the latest advances was a passion of his. Despite much exposure to this William enjoys learning and is looking to build on his knowledge and experience gained on the programme.

He comments: “Many farms are not familiar with the technology available to them and how it could help their farms reach their full potential. I hope I can share my experience as well as learn more about this with my fellow ambassadors and others I meet during the programme.”

William Egerton from Co Fermanagh. Pic: NSA

As well as his family farm experience running 250 ewes, a suckler herd and finishing beef cattle William has also spent time in Scotland working on larger enterprises and enjoyed the opportunity to view different systems. He now is looking forward to visiting the range of farms explored as part of the ambassador delivery sessions.

The young sheep enthusiasts selected to take part this year come from all corners of the UK and have taken a variety of different routes into the sheep sector. Bringing together a varied group including first generation farmers taking their first steps on the sheep farming ladder and those with a long family history of sheep farming, the programme aims to enhance the young shepherds knowledge and personal development and provides plentiful networking opportunities.

As NSA Next Generation Ambassadors, the group will also begin a close working relationship with NSA both regionally and nationally and will help to promote the work of the Association to secure a positive future for the UK sheep industry.

NSA Communications Manager Katie James will join the group next week to kick off the programme for the year, she comments: “Yet again the selection process for this year’s NSA Next Generation Ambassador programme has introduced us to some outstanding young farmers who are clearly a real credit to the industry with passion and enthusiasm shining through from all of them.

“We now look forward to bringing the group together for an exciting year of activity that will see the group travel to different locations allowing them to experience a range of sheep farming systems and to learn from experienced farmers and industry experts. It’s an invaluable experience which we are certain will be of immense benefit to all members of the group.”

The first of four NSA Next Generation Ambassador delivery sessions will take place in Staffordshire next week when the group will be joined by some leading names from the UK sheep sector helping to kick start the 2024 programme.

More information on each of the young farmers selected to join the programme this year can be found online at www.nsanextgeneration.org.uk via the ‘Ambassador Group’ tab, where a profile on each individual is listed.