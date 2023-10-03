stock image

Mr Yorke pleaded guilty and was fined £300 plus £15 offender levy for one charge of transporting an animal which was not fit for the journey intended and one charge of transporting an animal without an authorisation from the competent authority.

The case arose when a DAERA Official Veterinarian at an abattoir examined an animal that was presented by Mr Yorke.

The animal was very reluctant to move and was evidently lame when forced to move.

