Co Londonderry haulier convicted at Newry Court
Mr Joel Yorke, (36), of Drumlane Road, Upperlands, Maghera was convicted at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday of two charges in relation to animal transportation.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Mr Yorke pleaded guilty and was fined £300 plus £15 offender levy for one charge of transporting an animal which was not fit for the journey intended and one charge of transporting an animal without an authorisation from the competent authority.
The case arose when a DAERA Official Veterinarian at an abattoir examined an animal that was presented by Mr Yorke.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The animal was very reluctant to move and was evidently lame when forced to move.
In the opinion of the Veterinarian, the lameness appeared to be a long-standing illness as result of an injury or illness affecting both front and hind left foot and the animal was unfit to be transported.