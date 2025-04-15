Co Tyrone company convicted for water pollution offence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Creagh Concrete Products Ltd, Blackpark Road, Toomebridge was convicted on Monday at Dungannon Magistrates' Court under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999, as amended, for a water pollution incident that occurred from Magheraglass Quarry, west of Cookstown.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creagh Concrete Products Ltd pleaded guilty and was fined £2,500 plus £15 Offenders Levy.

The court heard that on 24 November 2023, Water Quality Inspectors (WQIs), acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), responded to a report of pollution impacting the Cloughfin River, a tributary of the Ballinderry River, that flows through Cookstown and into Lough Neagh. The NIEA Inspectors attended the location and observed that the river was running with an orange/red discolouration. On the Magheraglass Quarry site, the Inspectors discovered that machinery, operating on site, had damaged the wall of an on-site settlement pond/lagoon. The contents of the damaged settlement pond/lagoon had flooded the quarry floor and flowed along a laneway before discharging to the Cloughfin River.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 4 kilometres of the Cloughfin River were impacted by the discharge. The NIEA Inspector’s investigation continued during the following days.

stock image

A statutory sample collected was analysed and the results indicated that the sample contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which would have been potentially harmful to aquatic life in a receiving waterway. High concentrations of suspended solids in a waterway can have an abrasive effect upon the gills of fish, making them susceptible to infection, and can interfere with their respiration. In addition, suspended solids can settle out in the waterway adversely impacting feeding and breeding habitat.

Anyone wishing to report a water pollution incident can call the 24-hour NIEA Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.