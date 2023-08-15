The Inspectors confirmed the presence of grey water in the Fairy Burn (a tributary of the Ballinderry River, South of Cookstown). The source was traced upstream along the Fairy Burn to Kilcronagh Road. Having entered the farm, they inspected the silo and observed silage effluent rising in the field beside a silage clamp and flowing over the field. They followed the flow of silage effluent down to the Fairy Burn which was located at the bottom of field. There was ponding of silage effluent in several areas of the field. The Fairy Burn was visually clean immediately upstream of the zone of discharge.