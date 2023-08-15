Co Tyrone farmer fined £250 for causing water pollution
Mr Wilkinson was fined £250 plus £15 Offenders Levy.
The Court heard that on 22 June 2022 Water Quality Inspectors (WQIs) acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) responded to a report of water pollution.
The Inspectors confirmed the presence of grey water in the Fairy Burn (a tributary of the Ballinderry River, South of Cookstown). The source was traced upstream along the Fairy Burn to Kilcronagh Road. Having entered the farm, they inspected the silo and observed silage effluent rising in the field beside a silage clamp and flowing over the field. They followed the flow of silage effluent down to the Fairy Burn which was located at the bottom of field. There was ponding of silage effluent in several areas of the field. The Fairy Burn was visually clean immediately upstream of the zone of discharge.
A tripartite statutory sample was collected. The sample was analysed and found to contain poisonous, noxious, or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway. Effluents of this nature enrich fungus coverage on the bed of watercourses.
Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24 hour Water Pollution Hotline on: 0800 80 70 60.