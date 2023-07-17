These included:

A walker who sustained a lower leg fracture after falling from a boulder at Murloch Bay, Ballycastle. The casualty crawled for nearly five hours to reach a phone signal to call for help. The Coastguard teams provided casualty care, stabilising the fracture, until the arrival of an ambulance.

A visitor to the Giants Causeway fell on the stones, sustaining head, spinal and rib fractures. The teams assisted ambulance personnel evacuate the casualty using a rope rescue stretcher over the difficult terrain.

The Coastguards were busy during the holiday period. McAuley Multimedia

Advertisement

Advertisement

A walker slipped and fell on the upper causeway path close to the Giants Causeway suffering a lower leg fracture. The teams delivered casualty care, stabilising the fracture, and evacuated the casualty over rough ground using a stretcher. The casualty was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

Our beautiful coastline is, as always, attracting large numbers of visitors. When out walking, always wear appropriate clothing including good footwear. Be aware of the weather and plan your route. Always let someone know where you are going and when you are expected back.