Collaboration and optimism the key message at Farm Safety Conference

Bringing together 120 farming figures from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the event provided a unique opportunity for delegates to learn, discuss and share ideas to drive forward attitudes and behaviours around farm safety and mental wellbeing across the industry.

Opening the conference, Stephanie Berkeley, Manager, Farm Safety Foundation, issued a clear call to action. “Today is an opportunity for us to come together, share our thoughts, and build on the momentum needed to address these issues. … Let’s make the most of this extraordinary event together and let’s make meaningful strides toward improving the safety and wellbeing of every single one of us in the sector and let’s make our farms safer places to live and to work.”

The keynote address, delivered by Andrew Muir MLA, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, truly set the tone for the day, with the Minister commenting: “The Farm Safety Foundation and my Department have enjoyed a long history of working together to reduce the incidence of injury and ill health across all our land-based industries. Collectively we are all committed to improving farmer safety and wellbeing, and ultimately to saving the lives of those who work tirelessly to put food on our tables. While improved safe working practices within the industry has resulted in a decline in the major accident rate, fatalities remain stubbornly high, particularly among older farmers and each life lost is one too many.

“I recognise the dangers associated with modern farming and also the impacts upon the farm family if a loved one is seriously injured or loses their life. For that reason, I and my Department are committed to playing our part in the roll-out of the new Farm Safety Partnership Action Plan 2024-2027 and doing what we can through education and prevention to reduce the risk of serious harm or injury to farmers, farm family members and employees as they go about their work.

“Each and every serious injury and fatality is a profound tragedy bringing devastating consequences to the front door of the farmhouse. I look forward to a day when such heartbreaking news becomes a rarity on our local farms.”

Breakout sessions allowed attendees to delve deeper into the key issues and challenges surrounding both physical safety and mental wellbeing. Bryan Monson, Northern Ireland Farm Safety Partnership and Farm Safety Panel Chair, led discussions around child safety, older farmer safety, and farmer’s health, commenting that: “We need to continue to work together, and find other ways of working together in a more effective way, to get these messages out and make a real difference.”

Chairing the Mind Your Head panel, Kevin Doherty, Rural Support, highlighted: “The issue of mental health in the farming industry, it is a stigma, and it’s a stigma that needs to be recognised.”

The importance of how language is used around both issues was also highlighted, with Bryan adding: “The words we use are absolutely critical. We stopped talking about risk assessment and started talking about stopping and thinking safe.”

A final panel session provided a valued opportunity for the conference to come back together, reflect on the day’s conversations, and address opportunities for future action. Featuring representatives from across the island of Ireland including Richard Beattie, President, Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster, Francie Gorman, President, Irish Farmers Association, Elaine Houlihan, President, Macra Na Feirme, William Irvine, President, Ulster Farmers’ Union, and Robert Kidd, Chief Executive, Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland, and chaired by Louise Cullen, BBC NI, the panel explored the challenges and opportunities that exist around physical and mental wellbeing on our farms.

Francie Gorman received unanimous applause commenting that: “we’ve got to be more positive about the industry. Of course we want it to be better, and we want more, but we shouldn’t be doing it on the back of running down what is a great industry.”

Drawing the conference to a close, Stephanie Berkeley reflected on the strides that have been made and the work still left to do. “These are not easy conversations, but they are necessary ones. And today, we’ve proven that we are ready to have them. Despite the tough realities we face, I genuinely believe a more optimistic and opportunistic attitude is taking root across the farming community.”

Louise Cullen, Robert Kidd, Richard Beattie, Elaine Houlihan, William Irvine, and Francie Gorman Photo: freelance Photo Sales