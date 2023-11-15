European Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness will deliver the Michael Dillon Memorial Lecture at the K Club on Friday, November 24 th , an event co-ordinated by the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland and kindly supported once again by Kerry Group.

Ms McGuinness, a former Guild member who served as MEP for the Ireland East and Midlands-North West constituencies from 2004 to 2020, currently holds the Commission’s Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union portfolio.

In her address, the former European Parliament First Vice-President will combine her contemporary and past experiences to discuss the ‘Business of Agriculture’.

Said Guild Chairperson and Agriland Editor Stella Meehan: “The Michael Dillon Memorial Lecture is a prestigious event in the Agri Guild’s calendar and we are honoured to have Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness delivering this year’s address.

“As agriculture evolves and adapts to many new challenges, the business of agriculture involves every single person along the supply chain from farmer to processor, to government, processors, education, marketing and markets.

“We’re looking forward to hearing Commissioner McGuinness’s perspectives given the unique distinction she holds as a former guild member, combined with her current and challenging brief within the European Commission.”

The event, sponsored by Kerry Group, will be held during a window of intense debate and speculation about the future of the sector across a range of topics including climate, sustainability, succession and food security.

Catherine Keogh, Chief Corporate Affairs and Brand Officer, Kerry Group, stated: “Kerry Group is delighted to continue its longstanding support for the Guild and the Michael Dillon Lecture. The event provides an important opportunity to engage on key topics of relevance for a hugely important sector, both nationally and globally.

“We know that for agriculture to successfully provide sustainable and nutritious food, it must do so in an economically viable way, and so the business of agriculture is a key lens for consideration in how that is achieved. We look forward to hearing Commissioner McGuinness’s valuable insight and views on the topic.”

The event is named in honour of the late Michael Dillon, one of Ireland’s foremost agricultural journalists and broadcasters, who was a founding member of the Guild in 1961.

Previous speakers include former President Mary Robinson, former European Commissioners Phil Hogan, Ray McSharry and the late Peter Sutherland and Simon Coveney, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.