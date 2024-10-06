Commodity watch: UFU pork and bacon committee update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) pork and bacon committee have recently met to discuss a number of issues currently at the top of their agenda.

​The current market for pork product in Northern Ireland (NI) remains stable, allowing producers to recoup after a great deal of turbulence following the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022. There remains a strong demand for pigs in NI and the UK as a whole, in contrast to the EU, where despite a 3% increase in production year on year, supply and demand is on a fine line.

To meet demand locally, NI pig farmers are keen to increase production but are, however, tied to strict planning policy due to regulations on ammonia emissions.

Current policy also makes it extremely difficult for producers to get planning approval for upgrading facilities for the purposes of replacement and betterment, even if the proposed environmental impact is lower than the existing buildings. With the potential of EU Commission proposals on animal welfare, with specific regard to increased space allowances for all livestock to be introduced in the coming years, the ability to expand facilities to meet these requirements is a necessity. Under the terms of the Windsor Framework post Brexit, EU animal health and welfare legislation will continue to apply in NI. The UFU continues to meet to raise the seriousness of this issue for all livestock sectors in NI.

The current market for pork product in Northern Ireland (NI) remains stable. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Education and training

The committee are also interested in advancing the provision of pig focused education and training in NI. Encouraging young people to enter the pig sector across all levels, from stockpersons through to nutritionists and industry leaders, will ensure the long term viability and success of the NI industry, while addressing labour shortages on farms. Fostering local talent, interest and skill, while ensuring it remains here and is not lost across the water or further afield, is a strong focus for the committee. Work continues to engage with wider industry on advancing this agenda item.

Biosecurity

Biosecurity is a top priority for pig farmers across NI, with the committee continuing to be mindful of potential disease outbreaks. One of the most significant disease threats to the industry is African Swine Fever (ASF). It is not a threat to human health but is a significant challenge for the pork industry.

Depending on the strain, the disease may have a mortality rate of up to 100%, with far reaching economic consequences. The virus originates in sub-Saharan Africa but has, however, spread globally, and is now considered established in Europe, following its arrival in 2007. Transmission of the virus in Europe has largely been confined to central and eastern nations of the continent, with populations of wild boar acting as a reservoir for the virus, contributing to forward transmission to domestic pigs. Fortunately, the UK and Republic of Ireland remain free of the disease.

The most immediate threat is the import of contaminated pork product by both legitimate and illegal means into NI which is a key concern for the committee, who continue to push DEARA on the need for effective controls and increased vigilance at NI ports and airports to keep the virus out. Any outbreak would have a devastating impact for the pork sector, with no vaccine currently available.

The committee continues to monitor the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) regional control programme, spearheaded by the pig levy body Pig Regen. Following a successful initiative to control this production disease, the programme looks set to be rolled out across NI.