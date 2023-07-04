The Upper Bann MP said: “I have been contacted by local growers for whom there is now a real crisis facing these businesses due to the overzealous and stringent approach to migration rules by the Home Office.

"We need common sense to prevail where industries simply cannot source labour locally to complete essential tasks. If mushroom growers cannot get people from the UK to work in that industry, then the reality is they must be able to bring workers into the UK to assist their business. Otherwise, those industries will simply collapse.

"The Government must allow mushroom growers onto the Shortage Occupation List. This can address this labour shortage issue and allow local growers to remain competitive. I am asking the Government to consider this as part of their review into the Shortage Occupation List, and will be watching the outcome of that review with interest.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart. Picture: DUP