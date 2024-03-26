Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £22m proposal for investment in Downpatrick includes plans to replace the existing Asda store and three non-food retail units, which were severely damaged by flooding last year. The plans also provide for a petrol filling station with shop, a service yard and around 465 free car parking spaces that will include EV charging points.

Celpark Limited is encouraging local people, elected representatives and other interested parties to attend the drop-in event which is part of a 12 week community consultation ahead of submitting a planning application to Newry, Mourne and Down District Council. The event will provide those attending with an opportunity to review the plans for the proposed replacement store and non-food retail units, car parking and petrol station and with a platform to provide feedback.

A spokesperson, at Celpark Limited, said: “We are committed to giving the local and wider community a landmark shopping destination that will help renew and revitalise Downpatrick town centre after last year’s devastating floods.

“The first step on this journey is to take on board the views of local people as part of the planning process and this event is important to the project. The outcome of community engagement with local residents and liaison with stakeholders is pivotal to our plans for Ballydugan Retail Park going forward.”

Following the 12 week consultation, a Pre-Application Community Consultation Report summarising all feedback received, and Celpark’s response to how any feedback will be incorporated, will be detailed ahead of the final proposals for the scheme. The report will be submitted as part of the planning application to Council.

The proposals will include a multimillion-pound engineering solution which will be designed using reinforced concrete foundations and slabs supported on new piles and pile caps. This type of piled foundation solution is not a stone load transfer platform (as per the original foundations), and is a tried and tested engineering solution used in areas where the ground conditions are poor. Anticipated Building works are due to commence in October 2024 subject to planning consent from the Council. Whilst a slight change to the layout of the retail park is being proposed, the Asda store will be located closer to the McDonalds unit and the non-food retail units will be situated adjacent to the undamaged non-food retail units to the north west of the site. Access to the retail park will remain unchanged.

An Asda spokesperson said: “In the months since the closure of our Downpatrick store as a result of the devastating flooding, we’ve seen first-hand how much of a key role Asda plays in the local community. Whilst we are pleased that the temporary store is now up and running, a long-term solution is required. That’s why we’re excited to embark on the planning process for a new permanent store which will bring the full range of Asda services back to Downpatrick, including provision for a new fuel station attached to the store.”