Complete clearance as Holstein bulls top 3,500gns at Kilrea

Prices peaked at 3,500gns, and eight lots came under the hammer of auctioneer Mark Stewart to achieve a complete clearance and average £2,993 per head.

Sale leader at 3,500gns was the second placed Inch Ramble consigned by Inch Genetics based at Downpatrick.

Advertisement

This October 2021 born entry was sired by S-S-I PR Renegade, and is bred from Inch Superhero Nina EX who averaged 9,800kgs at 4.02% butterfat and 3.4% protein in three lactations.

Supreme champion at Holstein NIO’s December bull sale at Kilrea was Inch Jest exhibited by James Cleland, Downpatrick. Included are judge David McNaugher, Aghadowey; and sponsor Peter Speir, United Feeds.

He was snapped up by Alan Liggett from Clogher.

Second highest bid of the day 3,400gns, was paid to Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry, for the third prize winner Prehen Nadine PLI £617. Sired by the home-bred Prehen Ringrose, this yearling entry was bred from Prehen Supershot Nadja VG87 SP.

Advertisement

His dam is the result of an embryo imported from the Netherlands, and she gave 11,512kgs at 4.03% butterfat and 3.44% protein in her first lactation. This bull joins Leslie Glenn’s herd near Belfast.

Following close behind at 3,350gns was the honourable mention award winner Prehen Ladin PLI £644 bred by Robbie and Stuart Smith. Born in December 2021, he was sired by Winstar Mendel P, and is bred from Prehen Achiever Lady 5 VG85 (2yr) who averaged 9,416kgs at 4.98% butterfat and 3.52% protein in two lactations.

Advertisement

The reserve champion at Holstein NI’s December bull show and sale, held at Kilrea, was Keely Abbott Corry bred by William Black, Coleraine. Also pictured are judge David McNaugher, Aghadowey; and sponsors Peter Seir and Edel Madden, United Feeds.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by United Feeds, and judged by David McNaugher from the noted Mullagher Herd at Aghadowey.

Advertisement

Securing the day’s supreme championship ribbons was the July 2021 born Inch Jest. Sired by Lakemead Jingle, his dam is Inch Mcfly Watchful EX92 5E has produced over 70 tonnes of milk in six lactations and is still going strong. The Inch herd has sold three Lakemead Jingle sons to leading AI studs, all of which are ranked in the top seven genomic Friesian bulls in the UK. The Kilrea champion joined Leslie Glenn’s dairy herd at 3,000gns.

The reserve champion Keely Abbott Corry also attracted a bid of 3,000gns for William Black, Coleraine. This October 2021 entry was sired by Willsbro Abbott, and is bred from Keely Obadiah who averaged 9,181kgs at 4.01% butterfat and 3.16% protein in five lactations. Buyers were Messrs KR and JA Swann from Antrim.

Advertisement