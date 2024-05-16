Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading food industry figure has said his company is on a mission to redefine food supply chains across the globe.

Duncan Spencer-Brown, Operations and Customer-Success Director at Foods Connected told an audience of producers, growers, and industry representatives that knowing each stage of your supply chain and harnessing the power of digitisation are the keys required to help solve key industry challenges.

Mr. Spencer-Brown was speaking at the annual Ulster Bank lunch event during the 2024 Balmoral Show, of which the bank is principal sponsor, alongside Ulster Bank’s Head of Agriculture, Cormac McKervey at a panel event hosted by BBC NI Business Reporter, Clodagh Rice.

Headquartered in the Northwest with operations based across Europe, USA, Dubai and Australia, Foods Connected is the leading digital supply chain solution offering tracking, control and reporting across key business areas. The software has been designed by food industry experts, who have used their first-hand experience working within food businesses to create end-to-end supply chain management technologies for areas which include supplier compliance, food safety and quality, animal welfare and sustainability, procurement, traceability and new product development.

President of the RUAS, John Henning MBE, Secretary of State for NI, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, and Mark Crimmins, Ulster Bank’s Head of NI, pictured at the flagship corporate event of the Show, the Ulster Bank lunch.

Since joining the team over 6 years ago, Duncan says the company has gone on an impressive growth trajectory and is now operating at a significant level and scale.

“The growth and expansion of Foods Connected is testament to our core belief that knowing your supply chain in-depth and simplifying these processes will have a positive impact on your overall business performance.

“What makes what we do unique is that many of our senior leadership team come from a food manufacturing background. We know the challenges faced on factory floors because we have been there and this, in my view, makes us better placed to solve these using leading technologies and digital solutions that will help enhance supply chains across the globe.

“We are very much a global company, but it has been a wonderful opportunity to spend time at the Balmoral Show, amongst some of the leading agrifood companies, and to be reminded of the health and vibrancy of our local agri food sector.”

Host Clodagh Rice, BBC NI Business Reporter, Speaker, Duncan Spencer-Brown, Customer Success & Operations Director, Foods Connected, and Cormac McKervey, Ulster Bank’s Head of Agri, pictured during the lunch event at the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Cormac McKervey, Head of Agriculture at Ulster Bank, who joined Mr. Spencer-Brown on the panel, talked about the parallels between the opportunities technology is currently providing to both the farming and food manufacturing industries.

“Farmers and growers here have a reputation for being innovative and whether that’s been driven by necessity or ambition, we are always keen to encourage this. This is a really exciting time for the agrifood sector as new technologies coming to market are presenting endless opportunities for growth and enhancement.

“Our message therefore at this year’s Balmoral Show is that Ulster Bank is committed to working alongside the industry to maximise these opportunities whether through lending or supporting customers lean in to introducing more sustainable farming methods.

“We have had a successful show so far and are especially pleased to be exhibiting in the new Sustainability Village where we have been highlighting our green asset finance packages for businessowners and green loan offerings for retail customers.

Speaker, Duncan Spencer-Brown, Customer Success & Operations Director, Foods Connected, Mark Crimmins, Ulster Bank’s Head of NI, Cormac McKervey, Ulster Bank’s Head of Agri, and Host Clodagh Rice, BBC NI Business Reporter pictured before the Ulster Bank Corporate Lunch at the Balmoral Show

“As ever, I’m struck by the drive and passion of our local farming community who, even after a period of significant challenges, are keen to introduce efficiencies and maximise profitability. And, as Duncan alluded to, quite often digital solutions and new technologies are the tools needed to achieve this and we want to play our part in helping farmers access these.”

The Ulster Bank lunch at Balmoral Show is now in its 15th year and has welcomed speakers including Beth Harte, VP at McDonald’s, Trevor Lockhart, CEO of Fane Valley, Group CEO of Dale Farm, Nick Whelan, and Professor Grainne Allen, Head of Product Development at Marks and Spencer.

Ulster Bank has a long history of being involved with the Balmoral Show and became principal sponsor of the event in 2009. Further information about Ulster Bank is available at www.ulsterbank.com