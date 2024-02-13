Connemara-based organic salmon producer completes €543,000 investment, supported by BIM

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The production arm of the Irish Seafood Producers Group (ISPG), CCET has transformed its operations through the investment, increasing quality and efficiency and upscaling production of value-added products.

A significant €272,000 of the total investment was grant aided under the Brexit Process Capital Support Scheme recommended by the Seafood Taskforce established by Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. and implemented by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM). The scheme is funded by the European Union under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

The substantial development includes the addition of automated portion, skinning and strapping machines which have added to efficiency by speeding up production on the factory floor and reducing costs.

One of Ireland’s leading producers of organic salmon, Connemara-based Cill Chiaráin Éisc Teoranta (CCET), has completed a substantial €543,000 investment aimed at future-proofing the business and protecting local jobs. Pictured are Gerard Madden, Operations Manager and Bridie Casey, financial controller near the factory site in Kilkieran, Connemara. Picture: Submitted

The automated portioning machine has cut down on the long hours it used to take to portion fish manually, something which often meant the factory needed to open a second day to finish off orders for customers.

“The investment also includes a new temperature control which means salmon can be stored longer in the plant allowing producers to schedule harvesting in a more efficient manner and reduce lost harvesting days due to bad weather,” said Bridie Casey, financial controller of CCET.

“We are very excited about the energy efficiencies. Everything now is geared towards being sustainable and our ambition is to cut down on our carbon footprint and to one day be carbon neutral.”

Located in an untamed, scenic part of the West of Ireland, ISPG has been supplying the best of organic Irish salmon in the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way for well over three decades.

Cill Chiarain salmon product ready for distribution. Picture: Submitted

The group’s headquarters is based along rugged and unspoilt coastline in the village of Kilkieran, one hour west of Galway in the Connemara Gaeltacht, an area that boasts pure waters which make it an ideal habitat for fresh organic salmon.

Cill Chiaráin Éisc Teoranta (CCET) was established in 1988 and currently gives employment to around 30 local people, eight of those full time all year round.

“We are very proud of what we do here,” according to Bridie Casey. “ISPG is one of Ireland’s leading suppliers of organic salmon farmed at sea. We started small in 1986 when we were set up by a group of artisan farmers producing a relatively small quantity of Irish salmon. But we have grown to become Ireland’s most reputable supplier of organic salmon with a strong reputation worldwide.

“With the natural resource of the Atlantic Ocean on our doorstep, we pride ourselves on the quality and freshness of all our premium products. Our careful selection processes ensure that only fish of the highest quality is packed and distributed to our customers mainly in Switzerland and France,” said Bridie.

One of Ireland’s leading producers of organic salmon, Connemara-based Cill Chiaráin Éisc Teoranta (CCET), has completed a substantial €543,000 investment aimed at future-proofing the business and protecting local jobs. Pictured are staff processing salmon on the factory floor in in Kilkieran, Connemara. Picture: Submitted

All CCET salmon farms adhere to rigorous organic standards.

“Our approach to rearing salmon gives priority to the health and welfare of the fish, to the long-term protection of the environment and delivery of an outstanding product to the consumer. ISPG and its producers maintain the highest environmental and sustainable standards, using the most advanced technology to protect our environment and improve efficiency,” said Bridie.

According to Bridie supply of organic salmon has been a challenge in recent years. Currently salmon is being supplied to CCET by three local producers, Mannin Bay Salmon Limited, Curraun Fisheries Ltd and Bradán Beo Teo, who between them provide an average of 100 tonnes of salmon a week. All three companies maintain the highest possible organic standards throughout the salmon’s growing cycle, from egg to harvest. The have a 51% stake in CCET.