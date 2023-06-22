The first TDFs were appointed in 2019 and since then over 500 TDF visits have been completed with yet another one recently held on the dairy farm of Conor Casey at Cloughmills in County Antrim. This visit had been organised through Cogent UK.

Conor Casey’s 240 cow dairy farm was appointed as a Dairy Technology Demonstration Farm under the theme of Genetic Selection and Fertility Management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Casey family farm is run by father and son team, Cahal and Conor, who manage the Carnhill herd of pedigree Holstein cows, milked on 4 robots, with the replacement heifers contract reared on a local farm. The herd is renowned for quality animals, selling heifers, bulls and cows to local farmers and beyond. Use of genomics has been a big factor in the current success of this herd, which is in the top 10 in the UK, based on PLI and leading to 12 bulls going to AI. Meticulous record keeping and attention to detail has brought this farm to where it is today.

Conor Casey from Cloughmills, Co Antrim, a Dairy Technology Demonstration Farmers, pictured on his home farm during a recent visit organised by Cogent UK.

Following the recent visit Conor said: “As a Dairy Genetic Selection and Fertility Management TDF farmer, I have been pleased to host a series of groups of farmers since I was appointed and have really enjoyed the interaction with other farmers who are keen to learn including the Cogent group.

“I have been a TDF farmer since July 2021 and have enjoyed hosting the visits immensely. I am looking forward to hosting more visits over the months ahead.”

Adrian McPhillips from Cogent UK who arranged the visit said: “There is currently a great interest from farmers in technology and innovation and the message delivered by Conor was excellent while the feedback received from the farmers’ group that I brought to the farm was very positive so all in all it was a very good day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details of all the TDFs and how to book a visit are available on the CAFRE website: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-support/rural-development-programmes/technology-demonstration-farms/

Some of the calves pictured on the farm of Conor Casey from Cloughmills, Co Antrim, one of the CAFRE’s Dairy Technology Demonstration Farmers.