Consultation launched on Northern Ireland Climate Adaptation Programme

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today launched an eight week public consultation to seek views on the draft Third Northern Ireland Climate Change Adaptation Programme (NICCAP3).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draft NICCAP3 sets out details of actions to be progressed to adapt to and to improve our resilience to the impacts of climate change over the coming five year period.

Welcoming the launch of the consultation on NICCAP3, Minister Andrew Muir MLA said: “In recent years, Northern Ireland has witnessed new record temperatures, significant fires in our countryside, widespread severe flooding events and damage to coastal infrastructure, impacting upon farming and food production, roads and other infrastructure such as our electricity and broadband networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is evident that the impacts of climate change are widespread and effective adaptation action to improve our resilience is required. I very much welcome the collaborative effort from across all government departments and wider society in developing the draft NICCAP3."

The draft NICCAP3 sets out details of over 250 actions from government departments, councils, academia, NGOs, businesses and civil society which aim to improve our resilience to the impacts of climate change to protect our economy, communities and environment from the worst impacts.

Welcoming the launch of the consultation, Ciarán Fox the Director of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects and Chair of Climate NI said: “I welcome the proactive approach that has been taken to the development of the draft NICCAP3 through both the inclusion of actions from outside departments and the co-design approach that has been taken to the development of the high-level vision and aims. This approach recognises the important role key stakeholders, from across all sectors, can play in building and improving our resilience to climate change.

“The draft NICCAP3, through the series of short case studies included in it, demonstrates some of the positive work that has already been progressed. These help to demonstrate the role all sectors of society can play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It is crucial that we ensure our current processes and infrastructure take account of and are equipped to face the climate impacts highlighted in the Met Office’s UK Climate Change Projections and those impacts which are now already locked in.”

The public consultation on NICCAP3 will be open for eight weeks and will close on 4th August 2025. The consultation can be accessed via either the DAERA Consultation webpage at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/public-consultation-draft-third-northern-ireland-climate-change-adaptation-programme-niccap3.