Consultation on Strategic Way Forward for the future management of Wildfires in NI launched

The 12-week consultation closes on 20 June 2023 and the views of all stakeholders and interested parties are welcomed.

Mark Hammond, NIEA’s Director of Natural Environment Division said: "Wildfires are a threat to people, property, wildlife and the countryside and efforts to fight them are a drain on the public resources. Wildfires in Northern Ireland impact on large areas of landscape, particularly in heather or gorse dominated upland areas. These fires destroy biodiversity and affect air quality and water resources. It is key that we are as best placed as possible to face the wildfires challenge and this strategy aims to achieve that."

The Strategic Way Forward outlines five strategic goals based around six key themes for how the Northern Ireland wildfire problem should be addressed. These key themes include Governance; Engagement; Land Management; Response; Policy, Legislation and Enforcement; and Evidence.

​Consultation on wildfires in NI launched

The NIEA are keen to have as many responses as possible to the questions posed throughout the Plan and would encourage everyone to contribute.

They look forward to hearing your views as these will help shape the final document setting out the way forward regarding wildfires in Northern Ireland and will help inform the development of associated actions.

