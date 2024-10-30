Recent studies have unveiled that many people in Northern Ireland are not meeting recommended fibre intake, which is crucial for preventing chronic diseases.

Whole grains are a vital source of fibre with up to 30g per day recommended for adults in Northern Ireland. But consumption remains very low with only up to six per cent of the adult population in Northern Ireland consuming enough wholegrain foods in their diet.

Whole grains, which include foods like brown rice, oats, quinoa and whole wheat, provide up to 75% more nutrients than their refined counterparts and are vital for a healthy diet.

Research shows that eating 50g of whole grains daily is linked to lower incidence of type 2 diabetes (25%); reduced risk of cardiovascular mortality (20%); reduction in cancer mortality (12%) and decrease in total mortality (15%).

Consumers are urged by European Food Information Council (EUFIC) to eat more fibre

Not eating enough whole grains is one of the top reasons for poor health in Europe. In 2019, it was estimated that a low intake of whole grains was linked to nearly 215,000 preventable deaths and over 3.5 million years of life lost due to ill-health, disability or early deaths – over 170,000 of those were due to cardiovascular-related deaths**.

To help consumers eat healthier, a new campaign has been launched by the European Food Information Council (EUFIC) - Switch to Whole Grains – ahead of International Whole Grains Day on November 19.

Supported by nutrition experts, health advocates and the Whole Grain Initiative, the campaign is urging people in Northern Ireland to up their intake of fibre by challenging consumers to incorporate more whole grains into their diets and raise awareness about the significant health and environmental benefits of making the simple switch from refined grains.

Chris Seal, Emeritus Professor of Food & Human Nutrition at Newcastle University believes: “We are at a critical point now with our low fibre intake and people need to make changes to their diet for the better, and soon. The significant benefits of whole grain foods are now widely known and with small changes everyone can improve their diet and fibre intake by incorporating these foods into their daily meal plans.

“This new campaign is designed to spur people in Northern Ireland into action with lots of help along the way. The time to act is now and make the changes for good.”

The science-backed campaign takes place throughout the whole month of November and provides consumers with practical materials such as chef-created recipes and quizzes to make the switch easy.

Carolin Sluyter, Chair of the Whole Grain Initiative’s Governing Board said: “Decades of nutrition research have clearly demonstrated the link between increased whole grain consumption and reduced risk of many diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers.

“Despite overwhelming evidence that we should be eating more whole grains, populations around the world struggle to meet recommended levels of intake.”

Campaign highlights:

Social media challenge: The #SwitchToWholeGrains four-week challenge invites consumers to showcase their healthy swaps, like using whole grain bread or pasta in place of refined versions. Influencers and chefs will offer tips and examples to inspire participation through delicious and accessible recipes.

Educational content: A series of interactive quizzes, easy-to-digest infographics and a website chat bot will guide consumers on how to identify whole grain products and make the switch to healthier alternatives.

Health and sustainability focus: Besides health benefits, the campaign also highlights how whole grains have a lower environmental impact compared to refined grains, contributing to sustainability efforts by reducing waste and supporting soil health.

Carlos Abundancia, Outreach Area Lead at EUFIC said: “A challenge turns intention into action; it's the nudge people need to incorporate more whole grains into their daily lives.

“By engaging participants with interactive quizzes, practical tips, easy-to-understand information and chef-created recipes to simplify preparation, this challenge tackles common barriers identified in the literature, such as not knowing how to identify whole grains, how to prepare them or a lack of knowledge about their health and other benefits.”

By joining the #SwitchToWholeGrains movement, people in Northern Ireland are encouraged to take a small but meaningful step toward healthier, more sustainable living.

Everyone is urged to sign up now at www.switchtowholegrains.com/pledge to make the switch.