As we now move into the month of September, we start to look to a final few weeks of the racing season with the nights noticeably getting darker much sooner and with more races ticked off the programme.

A double header got the new month in full swing with Dale National in Wales and a Comeback race from Roscrea in County Tipperary on the same day. A total of 326 members sent 7,511 birds to 3rd Roscrea race. The birds were liberated in Roscrea Liberation site at 12:30am on Saturday morning, 2nd September in great conditions and light winds.

The Winning Bird from the 3rd Roscrea race of the youngbird season to G&S Smith of Cookstown Social H.P.S in Section A.

Many congratulations to G&S Smith on claiming 1st Open N.I.P.A. from 3rd Roscrea from 7,511 Birds. 2nd Open was B&D Coyle of Coleraine Premier in Section A & 3rd Open was D&C&P McArdle of Armagh H.P.S. in Section E.

SECTION C REPORT

The Winner of Section C (25/488) from 3rd Roscrea was McMurray & Anderson of Ligoniel & District H.P.S. Darren finishes 1st Club (280 Birds) 1st Section C (488 Birds) and 28th Open (7,511 Birds).The Section Winner is a blue hen and is nest mate to the hen that won Section C in the Fermoy 5 Bird. She has previously been 6th Section 45th Open 1532 birds from Fermoy and 22nd Section, 121st Open from 17,805 Birds.

Ballycarry & District: D/S

Ballyclare & District: (3/40) 1st A&T Agnew 1597; 2nd A&T Agnew 1550; 3rd G&R Lawrie 1540

Carrick Social: (7/248) 1st W R McClean 2040; 2nd Mr & Mrs Robinson 2034; 3rd Mr & Mrs Robinson 2034; 4th Mr & Mrs Robinson 2033; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 2031; 6th Mr & Mrs Robinson 2031

Doagh & District: (10/327) 1st D&S Suitters & Sons 2088; 2nd A&N Lewis 2054; 3rd J&L McClean 2034; 4th A&N Lewis 2030; 5th D&S Suitters & Sons 2024; 6th D&S Suitters & Sons 2017

Eastway H.P.S: (5/114) 1st Gratten Bros 1561; 2nd Gratten Bros 1557; 3rd Gratten Bros 1552; 4th Gratten Bros 1552; 5th Gratten Bros 1544; 6th Gracey Bros 1539

Glenarm & District: (2/34) 1st G. McWhirter 1937; 2nd G. McWhirter 1905; 3rd G. McWhirter 1878; 4th O. O’Neill & Son 1875; 5th O. O’Neill & Son 1752; 6th O. O’Neill & Son 1751

Horseshoe H.P.S: (4/99) 1st K&D Hagans 2030; 2nd J. Hastings 1994; 3rd J. Hastings 1993; 4th K&D Hagans 1987; 5th J. Hastings 1960; 6th K&D Hagans 1956

Kingsmoss: (?/?) 1st G&C Lowry 1553; 2nd T. Cairns & Son 1505; 3rd G&C Lowry 1472; 4th T. Cairns & Son 1470; 5th G&C Lowry 1438; 6th T. Cairns & Son 1415

Larne & District: (1/3) 1st M. McCormick 1547; 2nd M. McCormick 1483; 3rd M. McCormick 1460

Ligoniel & District: (13/280) 1st McMurray & Anderson 1612; 2nd C. McCormick 1602; 3rd W. Gilmore 1600; 4th Bingham & Seaton 1600; 5th Bingham & Seaton 1600; 6th Stockman & Robinson 1598

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (46/1,131) from 3rd Roscrea was H. McAvoy of Dromore H.P.S. Herman finishes 1st, 2nd & 3rd Club (230 Birds) 1st, 2nd & 4th Section D (1,131 Birds) and 15th, 18th & 38th Open N.I.P.A. (7,511 Birds). The Section D winning birds are from Kees Bosua birds and A&H Reynaert world famous ‘Figo’ Line. These birds love a hard day and have raced right from the get go for Herman & Bernie along with good friends Herbie Thorpes top quality birds. The birds were sent flying to the perch with good honest hard work and good honest pigeons from top bloodlines.

Colin H.P.S: (5/148) 1st O&M Monaghan 1592; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1588; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1576; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1573; 5th Johston Bros 1570; 6th O&M Monaghan 1561

Derriaghy: (4/41) 1st K. Johnston 1444; 2nd W. Ringland & Son 1305; 3rd R. Benson 1282

Dromara H.P.S: (4/84) 1st N. Edgar & Son 1604; 2nd M. Russell 1554; 3rd M. Russell 1536; 4th M. Russell 1511; 5th M. Russell 1503; 6th C. Rooney & Sons 1493

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (6/230) 1st H. McAvoy 1620; 2nd H. McAvoy 1619; 3rd S. Delaney 1614; 4th H. McAvoy 1606; 5th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1600; 6th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1600

Glen H.P.S: (?/?) 1st J. Ward & Son 1603; 2nd J&D Braniff 1591; 3rd J. Ward & Son 1577; 4th J&D Braniff 1569; 5th J. Ward & Son 1563; 6th R&M McManus 1563

Glenavy & District: (2/41) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1521; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1517; 3rd Lilley & Withers 1510

Harmony H.P.S: (8/149) 1st V. Cooney & Son 1555; 2nd Abernethy & Turner 1555; 3rd Abernethy & Turner 1544; 4th V. Cooney & Son 1531; 5th V. Cooney & Son 1528; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1522

Hillsborough & Maze: (5/147) 1st G. Marsden 1587; 2nd G. Marsden 1586; 3rd J. Kelly & Sons 1584; 4th J. Greenaway 1572; 5th G. Marsden 1571; 6th G. Marsden 1558

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (13/280) 1st R. Topping & Son 1577; 2nd R. Topping & Son 1576; 3rd G. Smyth 1566; 4th G. Smyth 1565; 5th R. Topping & Son 1563; 6th G. Smyth 1561

South Belfast H.P.S: D/S

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (7/183) 1st J&L Smyth 1600; 2nd J&L Smyth 1598; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1589; 4th J&L Smyth 1583; 5th P&K McCarthy 1572; 6th J&L Smyth 1569

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (30/648) from 3rd Roscrea was Lambert & Stewart of Bangor R.P.C. The lads finish 1st Club (222 Birds) 1st Section F (648 Birds). The Section F winning bird IHU 23 N 10346 is a Blue Cock. He has been a steady racer but hit form when he went down on eggs. Even to the extent that having to lift him off the nest to make him feed. Recently he was timed in at 7.52pm on the day of the hard Skibbereen Youngbird National to win 1st Club and 2nd Section F.

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (7/222) 1st Lambert & Stewart 1542; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1518; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1516; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1515; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1515; 6th Lambert & Stewart 1512

Cloughey H.P.S: (2/65) 1st Gordon Bros & Sons 1503; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1501; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1501; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1485; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1462; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1450

Comber Central H.P.S: (2/66) 1st W&L Robinson 1521; 2nd C. Hutchinson 1505; 3rd C. Hutchinson 1504; 4th C. Hutchinson 1501; 5th W&L Robinson 1482; 6th W&L Robinson 1434

Corrigs: D/S

Crossgar: (6/104) 1st P. Murray 1455; 2nd P. Murray 1453; 3rd P. Murray 1419; 4th P. Murray 1418; 5th C. McManus & Dtr 1414; 6th C. McManus & Dtr 1387

Downpatrick Premier: D/S

Killyleagh Central: (5/95) Gordon Bros & Sons 1528; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1527; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1526; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1462; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1461; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1461

Killyleagh & District: (1/) 1st D. Grieves 1467; 2nd D. Grieves 1458; 3rd D. Grieves 1438; 4th D. Grieves 1402; 5th D. Grieves 1381; 6th D. Grieves 1380

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: D/S

Newtownards H.P.S: (6/85) 1st W. Leckey 1517; 2nd W. Leckey 1511; 3rd W. Leckey 1505; 4th J. Orr 11495; 5th W. Leckey 1481; 6th J. Orr 1480

SECTION G REPORT

The Winner of Section G (33/1,062) from 3rd Roscrea was S. Ogle of Drumnavady H.P.S. Sammy finishes 1st, 2nd & 3rd Club (281 Birds) 1st, 2nd & 4th Section G (1,062 Birds) 16th, 39th & 40th Open N.I.P.A. (7,511 Birds)

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (5/214) 1st Owen Markey 1537; 2nd Owen Markey 1537; 3rd Owen Markey 1537; 4th Owen Markey 1536; 5th Gary Murphy 1532; 6th Owen Markey 1530

Banbridge H.P.S: (3/76) 1st R. Carson & Son 1516; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1505; 3rd McCracken Bros 1505; 4th R. Carson & Son 1504; 5th McCracken Bros 1476; 6th McCracken Bros 1475

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (11/281) 1st S. Ogle 1619; 2nd S. Ogle 1605; 3rd S. Ogle 1604; 4th J. Smyth & Sons 1587; 5th J. Brush 1577; 6th D&K Mallen 1571

Millvale: (1/40) 1st JJ McCabe 1523; 2nd JJ McCabe 1523; 3rd JJ McCabe 1523; 4th JJ McCabe 1523; 5th JJ McCabe 1523; 6th JJ McCabe 1523

Newry City: (6/201) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1555; 2nd Donnelly Bros 1554; 3rd Donnelly Bros 1544; 4th Donnelly Bros 1543; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1541; 6th Gary Hughes & Son 1532

Newry & District: (7/216) 1st J F McCabe & Son 1582; 2nd R. Williamson 1575; 3rd R. Williamson 1555; 4th R. Williamson 1555; 5th R. Williamson 1543; 6th J F McCabe & Son 1530

Bernie & Herman McAvoy, Section D Winners from Roscrea 3.

Mark McCormick's Winner Larne & District. Sire is a Phillip Boal Van Herk who is full brother to the YBOTY 2021 when paired to Jos Cools Hen. Was sent racing to the perch.

Gordon Bros & Sons, Cloughey & Killyleagh Central HPS Winners.

Sammy Ogle of Drumnavady, Section G Winner from Rocsrea 3.