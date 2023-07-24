The auction will take place on Saturday, 26th August with the venue being confirmed as Ballymena Livestock Mart.

Coolnaslee Charolais was formed in 1993 by the Late Gilbert Crawford, Maghera with his love affair for the breed spanning over 25 years until his passing in 2017. The success that the Coolnaslee herd had in both the show and sale rings remains the same today as it did in days gone by, with a focus on eye-catching cattle with style and presence, and the ability to perform whether it be in a pedigree or commercial herd.

Over 120 lots are set to go under the hammer and will comprise of cows with calves at foot, in calf heifers and a batch of choice maiden heifers. All lots running with the bull or Ai'd will be scanned in advance of the sale with full information made available to buyers.

The Coolnaslee herd of Charolais Cattle founded by the Late Gilbert Crawford is set to be dispersed on Saturday 26th August at Ballymena Livestock Mart. Over 120 quality Charolais cattle are set to go under the hammer at this unreserved dispersal sale which features top drawer genetics from this highly regarded herd.

Jonathan Crawford is busy preparing for the sale, with a catalogue available in the next week or so.

"We would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone to come join us at the dispersal of our Coolnaslee herd of Charolais cattle. My father had an unrivalled passion for the breed, and built up many friendships over the years as he travelled to shows and sales not only in the UK but right across the world. He had a great eye for selecting new bloodlines for the herd and never compromised when he saw a potential stock bull - he was a hard man to stop! It has always been a team effort at Coolnaslee and we were fortunate to have wonderful stockmen who played an invaluable part in our story."

The Coolnaslee Dispersal will be conducted by United Auctions in Ballymena Mart on Saturday 26th August, and also on marteye. All stock will be eligible for immediate export to the UK, whilst stock purchased by Southern buyers will return to the farm for export testing.

Pre sale viewing on farm is welcome by appointment, contact Stuart 07817948148.

Gilbert Crawford was highly respected by everyone who knew him, and was passionate about his Coolnaslee herd of Charolais cattle which enjoyed show and sale success the length and breadth of the country. The forthcoming dispersal sale is a truly unique opportunity for both new and established breeders to tap into proven bloodlines and hard working cow families.

Catalogues will be available from the auctioneers and on marteye.