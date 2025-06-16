Cost of rural crime drops in NI, says UFU

UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan, on his farm near Garvagh. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the co-ordinated efforts by countryside bodies in Northern Ireland has been pivotal in reducing the cost of crime in Northern Ireland.

NFU Mutual’s new report reveals rural crime cost Northern Ireland an estimated £1.8m in 2024, down 9% from 2023.

Other key findings from the report:

- Rural crime cost the UK an estimated £44.1m in 2024, down from £52.8m the previous year.

- Quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) remained top targets for thieves, despite falling 16% to an estimated £2.7m.

- Livestock theft remained high in 2024 at an estimated cost of £3.4m across the UK, with the issue also remaining significant in Northern Ireland.

- UK farm animals worth an estimated £1.8m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, down by more than a quarter compared to the previous year.

Commenting UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “Criminal activity is a real concern in our rural communities and to be affected by it is devastating for any farm family. The financial pressure it creates coupled with the mental strain, is a heavy burden to carry. Whilst it is positive to see that the cost of rural crime in NI has dropped, behind those statistics are farm families that are trying to manage the financial hit of rural crime and the personal trauma.

“Credit must be given to the immense joint-up efforts by farmers, insurers, manufacturers, police, industry and law makers to tackle rural crime head on. The findings in NFU Mutual’s report shows progress is being made, but we need to continue to work together and utilise all measures to keep farm businesses and farm families safe, improving the statistics year on year.

“As seen in NFU Mutual’s report, quads, livestock theft and livestock worrying remain a huge concern. These are key areas that the UFU continues to engage in through our involvement with the Rural Crime Partnership and meetings with other stakeholders such as the Belfast Hills Partnership. It’s vital that we as farmers remain alert and take proactive steps to protect our homes and businesses. I encourage all farmers to document their machinery, take photos for records and think about using tracking technology. There are also rural crime prevention measures available, such as trailer marking and freeze branding livestock, which can offer added security.”

The total claims cost for agricultural vehicle thefts reported to the UK’s leading rural insurer fell 35% to an estimated £7m last year, with global positioning system (GPS) units experiencing the largest cost decline, down 71% to £1.2m following their spike in 2023.

Quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) remained top targets for thieves, despite falling 16% to an estimated £2.7m. Given the distinct characteristics of farmland, especially in upland areas, these vehicles are essential for farmers to navigate their fields and complete tasks efficiently, making their theft particularly disruptive, especially during busy seasons.

Unfortunately, the very advantages that quad bikes and ATVs provide to farmers also makes them prime targets for criminals.

Livestock theft remained high in 2024 at an estimated cost of £3.4m across the UK, with the issue also remaining significant in Northern Ireland. A crime that dates back centuries, it has followed the wider trend in rural crime, becoming highly organised and often involving 50 or more sheep taken in a single raid. These incidents not only have a devastating impact on farming businesses but are deeply upsetting for farmers and their families who are left worrying about the welfare of stolen livestock.

UK farm animals worth an estimated £1.8m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, down by more than a quarter compared to the previous year.

Lauren Finlay, NFU Mutual Regional Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “In recent years we’ve seen rural crime becoming increasingly organised, serious and persistent in nature, with thieves willing to pull out all the stops to get what they desire, and sadly we saw that trend continue in 2024.

“Although we must stay alert, it's encouraging to see that Northern Ireland reflected the trend in the UK, where the cost of rural crime dropped 16.5% to £44.1m, as we continue to collaborate with industry and law enforcement to tackle this urgent issue. But we know there is always work to be done when it comes to rural crime.

“Rural crime goes far beyond disrupting farm work and impacting food production. It has a real impact on the mental wellbeing of farmers and their families, causing severe stress and sleepless nights as the rural community lives in fear that those responsible might return.

“Co-ordinated efforts from insurers, farmers, manufacturers, police, industry and law makers are crucial in delivering a unified response to the rural crime challenge posed by organised criminals and opportunistic thieves – and we can see from our new report that this unified response can bear real dividends. United, we can confront rural crime with strength.”

For over 20 years NFU Mutual has campaigned on the scourge of rural crime, and the far-reaching impact it has on affected communities, and is proud to be a major funder of the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU).

Working hand-in-hand with the NRCU, NFU Mutual operates a dedicated team which shares claims data and insight, helps to identify areas at risk and finds theft patterns to assist recoveries. This kind of collaboration saw the National Construction and Agri Theft Team, which sits under the NRCU, seize £4.4m worth of stolen agricultural vehicles and machinery in 2024.

Last year NFU Mutual also funded the UK’s first livestock theft officer within the unit until at least 2027/28 to tackle this upsetting crime.

To help farmers and rural communities protect their livelihoods from the threat posed by organised crime, NFU Mutual has provided over £400,000 on rural crime fighting initiatives in 2024.

Figures fluctuated across the UK, with Wales the only nation to see a cost increase, up 18% to £2.8m. Northern Ireland and Scotland saw decreases, down 9% and 33% to £1.8m and £1.2m, respectively.

A survey of NFU Mutual Agents, who are often embedded in the local communities they serve, found 92% believed rural crime was disrupting farming activities in their area and 86% knew farmers who had been repeat victims, leaving them feeling vulnerable in both their workplace and home.

Concerningly, 96% of those surveyed stated that rural crime was negatively affecting farmers' mental wellbeing. Given the numerous challenges the industry already faces, it is imperative that farmers and their families speak up about any concerns they may have and seek support through charities like the Farm Safety Foundation.

For more information on rural crime trends and advice on how to tackle rural crime in your area download NFU Mutual’s Rural Crime Report 2025 at www.nfumutual.co.uk/farming/rural-crime/.