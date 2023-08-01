Cost of rural crime in Northern Ireland rises to £2.5m

The figure follows the UK trend as 2022 rural crime costs across the UK shot up 22% to an estimated £49.5m, up from £40.5m the previous year.

The rise comes against a background of soaring values and low supply of farm machinery worldwide. Criminal gangs have responded by establishing illicit global markets for farm machinery and technology equipment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, the UK cost of agricultural vehicle theft reported to NFU Mutual soared by 29% to £11.7m in 2022.

stock image

A survey of NFU Mutual Agents who are based in rural communities across the UK found 70% knew farmers who had been repeat victims of rural crime. And 86% said thieves are cashing in on the limited supply of vehicles and rising prices.

The UK cost of GPS theft increased by 15% to £1.8m in 2022. However, the problem has sharply escalated in the first four months of 2023, with the cost of GPS theft doubling to over £500,000 compared to the same period last year.

Quad bikes and all-terrain-vehicles (ATVs) were also top targets for rural thieves. In 2022, quad and ATV theft reported to NFU Mutual cost £3m, a 34% rise on the previous year. These vital vehicles enable farmers to complete work efficiently out in the fields. Continuing supply chain issues are sending prices of second-hand machines higher, making the vehicles an attractive target for thieves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The UK cost of livestock theft rose 8.7% in 2022, totalling an estimated £2.7m. Claims reported to NFU Mutual regularly involve over 50 sheep being taken in a single raid, which has a devastating impact on breeding lines as well as causing huge worry for farmers about the welfare of the stolen animals.

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, diesel and heating oil thefts plagued farms and rural homes, leaving some families without heat at the coldest time of year. Fuel theft doubled last year as both organised and opportunist thieves targeted the liquid gold sitting in fuel tanks across the countryside.

Turn to page 3

While Scotland saw a decrease, England, Northern Ireland and Wales saw a rise in the cost of rural crime as thieves returned to the countryside and ramped up their activity after the pandemic years.

Martin Malone NFU Mutual Manager for Northern Ireland said: “Highly-organised gangs are causing disruption to farming and widespread concern to people who live and work in the countryside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Rural theft is changing. It is not only opportunist thieves travelling a few miles, we are now seeing internationally organised criminal activity. These gangs target high-value farm machinery and GPS kits because they can be sold all over the world.

“Many items are stolen ‘to order’ by thieves using online technology to identify where farm machinery is stored and scope out the best way to steal it. They will also spend hours watching the movement of farming families to work out the best time to attack.

“Loss of vital machinery and GPS equipment causes huge disruption to farmers who are already stretched to the limit and replacing kit in the current economic situation can take months, adding additional stress.

“Those targeted by criminals may often second guess themselves in the aftermath of an incident as well as live in fear of repeat attacks on what is not only their workplace, but also their family home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s why we are working with farmers to help protect their livelihoods, sharing our advice and expertise as the main insurer of farmers and providing support to tackle rural crime.”

Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president William Irvine said: “While it does not come as a surprise, it is very disappointing to learn that the cost of rural crime has increased in Northern Ireland (NI).

“What is particularly concerning is the stark increase of 51% in the cost of crime in NI compared to the rest of the UK which has seen a 22% increase. At the root of the crimes that did occur are farming families who have suffered financially and emotionally because of a criminal intrusion on their farm.

“The cost-of-living crisis and the delay in replacing equipment is making it even harder for farm families to recover from these theft incidents. Unfortunately, earlier in the summer, NI was a victim of a new type of rural crime as numerous farm businesses fell victim to GPS thefts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Criminals are active in our community and we as farmers need to be vigilant and take the security of our businesses and homes seriously to deter criminals. I urge farmers to record details of all farm machinery, take photographs and consider investing in tracking systems. Rural crime initiatives such as trailer marking and the freeze branding of livestock are also there for farmers to avail of.”

Chief Inspector Atkinson of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) added: “Crime in our rural areas can have devastating consequences and the Police Service of Northern Ireland recognise how concerning rural crime is and the significant effect this type of organised crime can have on many farming businesses, rural communities and individuals directly affected. We know rural crime isn’t always just financial, but in most cases, items stolen are of considerable value and are often an essential piece of farming equipment.“Following the release of NFU Mutual’s 2022 figures, it is very disappointing to see a significant increase in rural crime, however, our officers will continue to build upon the work we have already been doing to strengthen our response to rural crime to help towards decreasing this figure.“We want to work with local farmers to prevent their equipment from being stolen and want to remind them to keep all farming equipment out of sight and stored in a secure shed, applying approved locks and chains where possible, to ensure they are secure.

“Across the province, we regularly host trailer marking and information events in rural districts at local marts and through partnering with rural groups. Trailer marking involves painting or engraving a unique ID mark on trailers in an easily visible area using stencils. Details for these events can be obtained through local stations and we encourage attendance from all.“Please also consider fitting a tracked device on your farming vehicles and mark all of your tools. We would urge the public that if you notice something which does not look right, or become aware of machinery or equipment being moved at odd times, to phone police on the 101 number as soon as possible and speak to your neighbourhood team.“Where criminal activity has taken place, police will investigate all reports made to us and take appropriate action where there is evidence to do so, working closely with other enforcement partners.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues in the Rural Crime Partnership to address issues of concern in a bid to prevent crime in rural communities. Representatives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Ulster Farmers’ Union, NFU Mutual, Department of Justice, Police and Community Safety Partnership, Federation of Small Businesses and Young Farmers Union work collaboratively so we can share important information, raise awareness and respond to emerging crime trends in a timely manner to support and keep our rural communities safe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To help farmers and rural communities protect their livelihoods from the threat posed by organised crime, NFU Mutual provided over £400,000 in support for rural crime fighting initiatives last year.

A dedicated agricultural vehicle theft unit, funded and set up by NFU Mutual in 2010, is now part of the new National Rural Crime Unit. This will strengthen work so that specialist police resources can be targeted where they are needed most to protect farmers and the wider rural community.