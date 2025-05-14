Council proudly supports charity cancer campaign urging rural community to 'Nip it in the Bud'

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has agreed to promote the Rural Communities Cancer Project, aimed at tackling cancer inequalities and helping to raise awareness of cancer locally among those in rural areas, particularly the farming community.

The Rural Communities Cancer Project is a UK-wide partnership between The Farming Community Network (FCN) and Macmillan Cancer Support, helping to raise awareness of cancer signs and symptoms among the community.

One of the Project’s initiatives is the “Nip it in the Bud” campaign – which encourages early detection and a proactive mindset towards getting checked.

The motion proposed by Councillor Tim Mitchell at the April Full Council meeting was seconded by Alderman James Baird. It received unanimous support led by the Mayor, Councillor Kurtis Dickson as it recognises the importance of farmers and rural dwellers to our society, the impact of cancer upon rural families and businesses. The Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors have pledged to use their influence to raise awareness to help save lives.

Promoting Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) support of the ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign are: (r-l) Mayor of LCCC, Councillor Kurtis Dickson; Caitriona Crawford, National Manager (Northern Ireland) with The Farming Community Network; Councillor Tim Mitchell; George Doherty, Programme Officer (FCN Northern Ireland) and Alderman James Baird.

Farmers, farm workers and people living in rural communities can have lower access to cancer services and support due to the nature of their work and rural life, often in isolated areas; with migrant workers facing additional barriers when accessing cancer care.

Research indicates that people living in rural communities often present with more advanced cancer when they are diagnosed and are 5% less likely to survive than those living in an urban environment (Newcastle University).

Approximately 36% of Northern Ireland’s population lives in a rural area, and this can create unique challenges for accessing services and support (DAERA).

The evidence in Northern Ireland is anecdotal; however, there is a firm belief amongst clinicians - who are increasingly concerned - that farmers in particular are hesitant to contact their doctor until the late development of the disease, the outcome of which is then generally less than positive.

Councillor Mitchell said the council can play an important supporting role by sharing information to assist farmers and people living in rural communities get checked for early signs of cancer and be aware of the level of available support.

He said: “We understand farmers and those living in rural communities may not prioritise their health for several reasons such as lack of time, close proximity or availability of services. As a result, some of the signs and symptoms of cancer – such as prolonged pains, tiredness and fatigue – can be missed or overlooked.

“It is for this reason our council has agreed to do what it can to help get the ‘Nip it in the Bud’ message out there. We want to encourage communities to get any symptoms checked. By supporting this campaign, we want people in the rural areas of Lisburn and Castlereagh to be more familiar with the early signs of cancer, and to take the necessary steps to get checked and ‘nip it in the bud’.

Mayor Dickson added: “Evidence clearly indicates people who live in the rural environment are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer at later stages which is a very worrying situation. As public representatives it is imperative we use every opportunity to raise awareness of cancer symptoms and encourage them to go to the doctor as soon as possible if necessary which could save lives.”

Caitriona Crawford, National Manager (Northern Ireland) with The Farming Community Network, said: “We are delighted that Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has agreed to support our ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign intended to raise awareness and amongst the rural community. It is commonly known that farmers don’t visit their GP promptly, often presenting at much later stages of disease. This is paired with barriers unique to rural communities, such as service provision, transport, travel time and costs etc. This can have a significant impact on farms, farming families and rural communities.

“This is an impact that can be further felt by those in our migrant worker communities who often face cancer treatment, complex instructions and support in their second language.

“The support provided by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will undoubtedly help us encourage people living in the rural environment to be more aware and ultimately save lives from a curable and treatable disease if diagnosed and treated at the early stages.”

Sarah Christie, External Affairs Manager NI at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “At Macmillan, we know that the earlier cancer is detected and treated, the better the outcomes are. This is why The Farming Community Network’s new campaign ‘Nip it in the Bud’ is so important. We are really excited to be partnering with the FCN to bring this campaign to life.

“If you are concerned about changes in your body, getting checked by a GP is crucial. It is important to remember that symptoms do not always mean you have cancer, but it’s good to get them checked out.

“Going for tests can be worrying, so if you need support or just want someone to talk to, call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 00 00.’

Some of the signs and symptoms of cancer - such as prolonged pains, tiredness and fatigue - can be missed or overlooked as being ‘part of the job’ in farming, forestry, fishing and other rural industry. A lack of time or availability of services, particularly in rural areas, can also make it difficult to speak to a GP.

It is also an opportunity for those trusted voices in our rural communities to hear more about the Project and what they can do to support the campaign going forward; with a wide range representatives invited from agriculture, fishery, forestry, rural organisations and charities, migrant networks, spiritual organisations, sporting clubs, political parties, business, education representatives and other cancer charities.

The ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign provides a range of useful resources for agri-businesses, colleges, community groups, businesses, employers and others to download or circulate – some focused on specific cancers that farmers in particular can be more at-risk of developing, such as skin cancer, prostate cancer or lung cancer.

Downloadable resources such as graphics, images and information sheets are available on the FCN website: fcn.org.uk/cancersupport/