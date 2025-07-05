Council urged to engage meaningfully on new planning changes

North Antrim MP Robin Swann has urged Antrim and Newtownabbey Council to engage meaningfully with the rural community on its new Local Development Plan.

Mr Swann has voiced concerns that changes to the current plan will make it more difficult for rural dwellings to get planning permission.

He continued: “There are several policy changes which have the potential to cause significant challenges:

a) Policy DM 18A no longer allows for farm dwellings to be visually linked, instead requiring they are clustered with the farm buildings

South Antrim MP Robin Swann

b) Demonstrable health and safety reasons are no longer included as grounds for consideration of an alternative site

c) Verifiable plans to expand the farm business at the existing building group are no longer included as grounds for consideration of an alternative site.”

"With the introduction of PPS 21 CTY 10 the opportunity to obtain a site on a farm every 10 years, providing other planning conditions were met, provided an opportunity to maintain rural communities and services and ensure a generational opportunity for families to remain close. It was an answer to the question, how to limit development without limiting the sustainability of the rural community,” said Mr Swann.

“While the opportunity for sons and daughters of farm families to avail of the provision there is nothing in either policy which limits the sale of the site or dwelling to a non-farm purchaser. In these circumstances the “visually linked” provision provided the opportunity to increase the potential value of such a site. In an increasingly volatile industry this had the potential to underpin the sustainability of farm enterprises. Requiring all farm dwellings to be clustered with the existing buildings undermines this potential.”

He added: “It should also be noted that diseases affecting farm stock are increasing in frequency and variability due to the changing environment and these can lead to the closure of farms to movement on or off for the protection of biosecurity and to reduce spread. All dwellings clustered with the farm buildings will be affected whereas those visually linked but at a safe biohazard distance will remain accessible allowing the residents to

maintain normal daily activity.

"The policy position of the new Local Development Plan Policy DM 18A in removing the potential to visually link farm dwellings severely limits the opportunities available to farm families in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.”

Mr Swann concluded in his briefing paper: “In respect of the policy on farm dwellings the Local Development Plan does not meet the needs of the farming community. It is not a case of requesting a more generous policy than existed before but rather acknowledging that, while challenging, the previous policy was at least a fairer basis on which to take decisions. Adoption of this plan, without mitigation, will result in a detrimental impact on farm families.”

Speaking on the issue Mr Swann highlighted the vital role the farming community plays in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

He continued: “Succession planning and keeping the farm together as a unit within the family has always been a challenge, and this was the case under the policies of the previous planning policy, however, our farmers have adapted to work within this policy.

“The policy change by the council within the new Plan has created a far more difficult hurdle for farmers to overcome and neglects to take into account the health and safety aspects on living in a dwelling so close to farm buildings.

“In response to our brief outlining our concerns, the council has acknowledged that the Plan, when adopted, will be subject to monitoring and review. The new farm dwellings policy must be highlighted and prioritised for reconsideration as part of this review.

“I urge the council to meaningfully engage with the rural community on this, and I am happy to bring to the table local famers and agents who would be able to provide support and guidance for the council on a better way forward,” he concluded