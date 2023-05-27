Countdown begins to Dairy Cow Showdown

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 championship, Thompsons’ Area Sales Manager Jonathan McCaughan said: “We have some of the top dairy cows and leading dairy herds in the UK and Ireland. The NI Dairy Cow Championship is a great way to celebrate this fact, and to showcase the many hours of hard work and commitment that breeders devote to their cows, year in, year out. Thompsons are delighted to sponsor the Championship once again for 2023, and we would like to wish all exhibitors a very enjoyable and successful show season.”

The championship begins with nine qualifying rounds at each of the regional shows: Ballymoney (3rd June), Lurgan (3rd June), Armagh (10th June), Ballymena (17th June), Saintfield (17th June), Newry (24th June), Omagh (1st July), Castlewellan (15th July) and Limavady (15th July). The final of the 2023 Dairy Cow Championship will be held at Antrim Show, on Saturday, 22nd July, at their showgrounds on the

Shanes Castle Estate, off the Randalstown Road, Antrim.

The Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championships gets started on the 3rd June at Ballymoney Show, the first of nine chances to qualify for the final at Antrim Show on the 22nd July. Thompsons’ Ronald Annett is helped launch the league with Linda Davis representing Antrim Show, NISA Chair Kate Mark and of course Brodie, Charlie and Bella were on hand at Millar Farms to make sure everything ran smoothly at the launch.

A generous prize fund is on offer again this year for the top six cows in the final line-up, plus Exhibitor-Bred Champion and Best Udder winners. Every cow exhibited at the final will also receive a voucher for 10 bags of Thompsons’ feed. The championship is open to all breeds of dairy cows, both pedigree and non-pedigree, and each exhibitor can qualify a maximum of four cows.

The 2022 final was judged by Mr Glyn Lucas, Senior Dairy Auctioneer with Harrison and Hetherington, Carlisle, Cumbria. Glyn awarded the Championship to Potterswalls Joel Glamour EX93, from the Fleming family’s herd based in Seaforde, Co. Down. This impressive cow caught the judge’s eye and went on to pick up the Exhibitor-Bred Champion and Best Udder Awards also.

