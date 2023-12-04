News you can trust since 1963
Register

Countdown to 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair

The 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank will take place next week on Thursday, 14th December from 9am to 6pm at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:55 GMT
RUAS Operations Director, Rhonda Geary and Danske Bank’s Head of Agribusiness, Rodney Brown look forward to welcoming visitors and exhibitors to the 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair next week. Pic: Brian ThompsonRUAS Operations Director, Rhonda Geary and Danske Bank’s Head of Agribusiness, Rodney Brown look forward to welcoming visitors and exhibitors to the 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair next week. Pic: Brian Thompson
RUAS Operations Director, Rhonda Geary and Danske Bank’s Head of Agribusiness, Rodney Brown look forward to welcoming visitors and exhibitors to the 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair next week. Pic: Brian Thompson

Having established itself as a meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland, this one-day event organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) is a firm festive favourite in the agricultural calendar for farmers, rural families, and industry leaders.

Visitors to the Winter Fair will be able to watch top quality livestock compete for championship titles, including the prestigious honour of Supreme Interbreed Champion of the Show

The RUAS is also excited to add a new award to its Prize Schedule in recognition of the Best Red & White Holstein animal at the Show. On the day, dairy enthusiasts will be able to browse almost two hundred trade stands showcasing the latest industry technologies and innovations.

Most Popular

This year the Society is delighted to welcome Mike Duckett from Wisconsin as the 2023 Winter Fair livestock judge, whilst Andrew Short from AJS Promotions will have the unenviable task of judging the Dairy Stall and Trade Stand Awards.

Visitors can purchase tickets online in advance of the event at www.winterfair.org.uk. Tickets will also be available on the gate. Admission is £12 for adults, £9 for youths (12-18 years) and seniors, with under 12’s entering for free when accompanied by an adult.

RUAS members enter free of charge with a valid Society membership card.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will also once again be streamed live online.

To keep up to date with 2023 Winter Fair news visit www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Related topics:Danske BankLisburnIreland