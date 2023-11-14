The sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships is taking place on Tuesday 21st November 2023 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

Less than one week to go until the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships. Pic: Brian Thompson Photography

This leading show and sale promises to provide the perfect opportunity for farmers and those involved in the industry to meet, network and do business.

Organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, the competition for Championship titles will commence at the earlier time of 10.30am with the highly anticipated auction kicking off at the revised times of 4.45pm for calves, 6.15pm for lambs and 7.00pm for beef cattle.

Admission is £8 for adults, £5 for youths (12-18 years old) with under 12’s entering for free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members can enter for free and all tickets can be purchased on arrival.