County Tyrone farmer wins UFU oats competition

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), along with the oats competition sponsors Origin NI and BASF, are pleased to announce that Caledon Estate from the UFU South Tyrone group has been awarded first place in the 2024 UFU oats cereal competition.

​Second place this year was awarded to Robert Lynn from UFU North West Derry group, and scooping up a respectable third place was Charles Acheson from UFU North East Derry group.

The county winners were:

- Antrim: Christopher Breadon, North Antrim group

Caledon Estate from South Tyrone group, pictured Christopher Gill, Estate Manager of Caledon Estates Co.

- Armagh: Simon Best, Armagh Down group

- Down: F. H. McCracken and Partners, Ards group

- Londonderry: Charles Acheson, North East Derry group

- Tyrone: Caledon Estate, South Tyrone group

Robert Lynn from North West Derry group.

Northern Ireland final judge Ethel White said, “Judging of eight oat crops across five counties happened recently. As always these are assessments of the crops on the day of judging, as crops continually change during the growing season. All crops were a pleasure to see and to judge. All were standing well and only one had much disease.

"A few wild oats were found in only a few crops, and soft weeds were not generally problematic. Only one crop had significant disuniformity, which had probably arisen at spraying. The three top crops were excellent, very uniform with good disease and weed control, although one did have a few wild oats.

"All the growers are to be commended for the high standard of management of their crops.”

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all finalists and thank all those who entered this year’s competition and also to those that judged.

Charles Acheson from North East Derry group.

"The UFU cereals competition recognises the talent of cereal growers in Northern Ireland.”

The awards for the winter barley, oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories will be officially presented at the 2024 UFU and sponsors cereals competition awards and lunch planned for later this year.