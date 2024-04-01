Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Open Days are being hosted at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, Greenmount Campus, Antrim and Enniskillen Campus.

The events will be held across CAFRE from Tuesday to Saturday, April 9-13 offering you the opportunity to discover Agri-Food and Land-based courses available to study this September.

Attending an Open Day will give you the chance to meet CAFRE staff as our students guide you around our learning facilities. CAFRE’s ethos is very much ‘learning by doing’. At each campus, teaching incorporates the latest science, technology, innovation and business management techniques to enhance student learning.

BSc (Hons) Degree in Horticulture students, Angus McCombe (Belfast), Stephen Weir (Londonderry), Kyle Ross (Randalstown) and Jonathan Kyle (Newtownards) invite you to attend the Open Days at Greenmount Campus as part of CAFRE’s Spring Open Week.

Book to join us for an Open Day and gain an insight into college life at CAFRE.

For GCSE students leaving school after Year 12, CAFRE offers Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications in Agriculture, Food, Horticulture, Equine, Floristry, Veterinary Nursing and Land-based Engineering. Courses may be studied full-time or through work-based or Apprenticeship pathways.

For A-Level and Leaving Certificate students, CAFRE offers BSc Honours and Foundation Degrees in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University. Study areas include Agriculture, Food Innovation, Horticulture and Equine Management.

Loughry Campus, courses focus on innovation, science, technology and nutrition. Degree courses in Food Innovation Management with pathways in Technology and Nutrition, Apprenticeships in Food and Drink Manufacture and Level 3 Food Technology and Science/Nutrition courses are on offer. The Open Day at Loughry Campus, Cookstown will take place on Tuesday 9th April, 2024.

Greenmount Campus, is well known as the main provider of courses in Agriculture, Floristry, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering and Veterinary Nursing. If you are interested in any of these areas, book to attend an Open Day at Greenmount Campus, Antrim on Wednesday 10th, Thursday or Friday, April 11-12. Enniskillen Campus offers the widest range of equine courses in Ireland. Book to join us on Saturday 13th April for information on Equine and Work-based Agriculture programmes offered at our Enniskillen Campus.