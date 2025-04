Cow prices pass the £3,000 mark at Omagh mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much larger entry of cattle at Omagh on Monday, 14th, with no let up in demand, especially for cows where prices have passed £3000.

Bullocks

Wm. Henderson, Trillick 870k £3070, A. K. Gamble, Donemana 765k £2900; 680k £2900; 715k £2700, K. McCaffrey, Foremass 695k £2800; 745k £28900; 700k £2480, V. McFarland, Ballygawley 710k £2760; 595k £2330, G. Doyle, Cookstown 740k £2750; 715k £2700; 710k £2690; 700k £2670, D. Huey, Artigarvan 660k £2590; 595k £2340, P. Devine, Newtownstewart 670k £2570, G. O’Kane, Drumquin 660k £2560, M. Ferris, Leglands 510k £2240 and £2160; 575k £2320, S. Dobbs, Carrickmore 535k £2240; 510k £2140; 590k £2410; 585k £2350, N. McGarrity, Carrickmore 520k £2180; 510k £2100; 540k £2150, P. J. Donnelly, Beragh 570k £2080; 450k £1700; 560k £2090, Wm. Wilson, Trillick 600k £2420; 625k £2410; 600k £2356, Jack Mitchell, Seskinore 505k £2040; 530k £2110, E. McAleer, Dromore 620k £2490, H. McCarney, Fintona 575k £2270; 550k £2170, E. McAroe, Drumquin 545k £2080, K. Ward, Mullaslin 425k £1930; 455k £1940; 390k £1650, O. Robb, Castlederg 470 £2080; 425k £1840; 400k £1730, T. Young, Killen 470k £2010, G. Devine, Newtownstewart 420k £1740; 440k £1730; 345k £1540; 390k £1650, G. Cuthbertson, Ederney 645k £1890; 400k £1660; 360k £1430, G. Winters, Dromore 485k £1880, H. G. Donnelly, Sixmilecross 480k £1820; 510k £1930, Noel Armstrong, Lack 390k £1850, N. Curley, Claudy 370k £1530.

Heifers

G. Corcoran, Arvalee 535k £2290; 525k £2240 and £2170; 515k £2080, Jas. Donnelly, Beragh 510k £2090; 535k £2180; 510k £2020; 565k £2190, A. Irwin, Drumquin 510k £2080; 455k £1780, P. McGlinn, Brackey 510k £2070; 565k £2200; 595k £2230; 500k £2030, M. Morris, Greencastle 545k £2210; 555k £2230; 575k £2220, N. McGarrity, Carrickmore 545k £2200; 570k £2300; 520k £2090, A. M. Corrigan, Fintona 515k £2010; 455k £1840, B. McNulty, Trillick 425k £1860; 335k £1370, O. McCallan, Mullaslin 490k £2080, W. J. Smyth, Strabane 475k £2000; 410k £1740, N. Curley, Claudy 490k £2060, M. Donnelly, Dromore 405k £1640, Ian McFarland, Omagh 465k £1880; 485k £1940; 465k £1840, W. Browne, Clanabogan 470k £1890, Des. Millar, Sion Mills 460k £1800; 435k £1650; 400k £1550, A. Patrick, Drumlegagh 495k £1870; 440k £1670, B. Carolan, Spamount 395k £1650; 370k £1480, B. Sloan, Irvinestown 375k £1490, M. Cassidy, Lettercarn 345k £1370.

Weanlings

Mark Loane, Kesh £1410 Simmental Heifer; £1300 Charolais Heifer, A. Patrick, Drumlegagh £1340 and £1280 Charolais Heifers, S. McMenamin, Drumquin £1280 Limousin Heifer, A. McDonagh, Fintona £1260 Limousin

Heifer, M. Hill, Donemana £1210 and £1160 Charolais Bulls, K. Latimer, Trillick £1140 (3); £980 (2) Hereford Bulls, S. A. Campbell, Plumbridge £1110 Angus Bull, F. Kearney, Drumquin £1110 (1) and £1050 Saler Bulls, D. McNeely, Bready £1250 and £1040 Simmental Heifers.

Fat Cows

R. Logue, Castlederg 500k £364; 490k £360, A. McConnell, Castlederg 640k £360 and £352, P. Morris, Creggan 620k £358; 920k £342 (£3146), Chas. Bogle, Castlederg 640k £354, P. McMenamin, Envagh 880k £352 (£3097), D. McKinley, Omagh 770k £348, G. S. O’Neill, Drumquin 630k £340, S. Mellon, Fintona 720k £334.

Friesian Cows

R&D. Laird, Donemana 640k £316, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 510k £308, R. Tait, Newtownstewart 610k £298, Des. Cummins, Mountjoy 690k £288, Wm. Henderson, Trillick 950k £288, M. McAleer, Granagh 560k £288.

Dropped Calves

J. McCullagh, Plumbridge £850 Simmental Bull; £680 Friesian Bull, McConnell Bros, Gortin £775 Charolais Heifer, T. H. Pollock, Castlederg £770 Angus Bull; £650 Angus Heifer, A. Patrick, Drumlegagh £760 and £720 Charolais Bulls, N. Jackson, Dromore £775 and £740 Angus Bulls, K. McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £750 Charolais Bull; £600 Charolais Heifer, K. Warnock, Trillick £730 Limousin Bull; £635 Limousin Heifer, L. Logue, Trillick £690 Limousin Bull; £620 Limousin Heifer, S. McFarland, Sion Mills £685 Friesian Bull, J. Foster, Meaghy £675; £640 and £620 Angus Bulls, C. Andrews, Killeter £645 and £620 Angus Heifers, P. Maguire, Newtownstewart £575 Hereford Bull.