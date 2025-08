Cows and calves sell to a top of £4000, at Rathfriland Co-op

stock image

There was a good show of cattle at Rathfriland Co-Op on Friday, 1st August with the dropped calf section a roaring trade, containing calves up to 4 months old.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale topped to £900 for an Angus Calf for a Annalong Farmer. Weanling bull calves topped to £2110 for a 570kg from a Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £2990 for 920kg, Saler. Cows and calves topped at £4000, heifers topped £2460 for a 618kg Simmental. Bullocks topped at £2520 for a 666kg Blue.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK,

Bull Calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annalong Farmer Angus at £900, Banbridge Farmer Hereford at £775, Hereford at £750, Hereford at £700, Ballymartin Farmer Blue at £645, Newtownards Farmer Angus at £640, Katesbridge Farmer Angus at £640, Angus at £610, Angus at £580, Banbridge Farmer Hol at £580.

Heifer Calves

Banbridge Farmer Hereford at £670, Hereford at £640, Hereford at £635, Hereford at £580, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £520, Angus at £500, Angus at £455, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £430, Newtownards Farmer Angus at £430, Katesbridge Farmer Angus at £400.

WEANLING Male Calves

Ballyward Farmer Angus 570k at £2110, Angus 514k at £1960, Angus 480k at £1950, Ballynahinch Farmer Charolais 386k at £1910, Simmental 438k at £1910, Charolais 342k at £1800, Dromara Farmer Angus 522k at £1750, Ballynahinch Farmer Simmental 426k at £1690, Charolais 360k at £1670, Dromara Farmer Angus 404k at £1640.

Weanling Heifer Calves

Killinchy Farmer Limousin 472k at £1940, Limousin 420k at £1730, Limousin 402k at £1680, Ballynahinch Farmer Charolais 380k at £1680, Killinchy Farmer Hereford 376k at £1540, Banbridge Farmer Angus 390k at £1510, Downpatrick Farmer Angus 346k at £1500, Angus at £388k at £1490, Killinchy Farmer Limousin 316k at £1440, Downpatrick Farmer Angus 378k at £1350.

Fat Cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downpatrick Farmer Saler 920k at £2990, Lisburn Farmer Blue 582k at £1920, Limousin 568k at £1890, Loughbrickland Farmer Hol 580k at £1740, Lisburn Farmer Blue 588k at £1640, Rathfriland Farmer Friesian 720k at £1620, Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 670k at £1610, Lurgan Farmer Angus 534k at £1600, Corbet Farmer FCK 636k at £1570,

Cows and Calves

Castlewellan Farmer Limousin cow and Limousin Calf at £4000.

Heifers

Lurgan Farmer Simmental 618k at £2460, Tassagh Farmer Limousin 660k at £2460, Hillsborough Farmer Charolais 672k at £2440, Simmental 632k at £2300, Blue 654k at £2300, Blue 622k at £2290, Limousin 558k at £2250, Simmental 608k at £2240, Tassagh Farmer Simmental 544K at £2000, Ballyward Farmer Hereford 554k at £1970.

Bullocks

Hillsborough Farmer Blue 666k at £2520, Simmental 720k at £2460, Ballyroney Farmer Angus 608k at £2460, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 550k at £2300, Angus 550k at £2190, Limousin 462k at £2100, Tassagh Farmer Stab 562k at £2090, Katesbridge Farmer Friesian 580k at £1960, Waringstown Farmer Saler 468k at £1950, Ballyward Farmer Shorthorn 522k at £1930, Katesbridge Farmer Friesian 560k at £1920.

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE