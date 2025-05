Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cows and calves sold to £3620 at Hilltown Mart on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat ewes: Castlewellan farmer £238, Downpatrick farmer £206, Hilltown farmer £189, Downpatrick farmer £170, Castlewellan farmer £158, Kilkeel farmer £150, Mullaghbawn farmer £144 and £142, Downpatrick farmer £140, Hilltown farmer £128, Kilkeel farmer £122 and £120, Burren farmer £120.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £125 for 24.6kg (508ppk), Ardglass farmer £120 for 23kg (522ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 22.9kg (515ppk), Burren farmer £118 for 24kg (492ppk), Kilkeel farmer £112 for 22kg (509ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 22.1kg (498ppk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store lambs: Ballynahinch farmer £105 for 20.7kg (507ppk), Mayobridge farmer £103 for 20kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £99 for 19.2kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £95 for 18.3kg (519ppk), Mayobridge farmer £92 for 17.2kg (535ppk), Kilcoo farmer £91 for 16.5kg (551ppk), Castlewellan farmer £89.50 for 15.4kg (581ppk), Cabra farmer £89 for 16.5kg (539ppk), Kilcoo farmer £88 for 16kg (550ppk), Burren farmer £86 for 15.7kg (548ppk), Kilcoo farmer £77.50 for 14kg (554ppk), Mayobridge farmer £70 for 12.5kg (560ppk).

stock image

A special entry of cows with calves at foot to Hilltown Mart on Saturday, 13th July saw two outfits sell to a top price of £3620.

Fat cows: Castlewllan farmer £1900 for 652kg (291ppk), Leitrim farmer £1670 for 764kg (219pp), Castlewellan farmer £1660 for 616kg (270ppk), Hilltown farmer £1230 for 530kg (232ppk).

Cows & Calves: Castlewellan farmer £3620, £3620, £3020, £2940, £2920, £2660, £2620, £2560 and £2320.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1600 for 584kg (274ppk), Richill farmer £1410 for 530kg (266ppk) and £1160 for 386kg (300ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1020 for 370kg (276ppk) and £1010 for 354kg (285ppk), Richill farmer £830 for 312kg (266ppk).

Heifers: Richill farmer £1260 for 468kg (269ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 412kg (267ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1030 for 376kg (274ppk) and £960 for 334kg (287ppk), Richill farmer £950 for 354kg (268ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £840 for 292kg (288ppk) and £810 for 320kg (253ppk).