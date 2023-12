A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 30th November saw fat ewes sell to £216 and fat lambs to £123.

stock image

A special entry of Mourne Blackface ewe lambs from a Hilltown farmer sold for £640, £500, £480, £420 and £280.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £216 and £172, Annalong farmer £147, Hilltown farmer £138, Kilkeel farmer £132, Cabra farmer £129.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £123 for 29kg (424ppk), Rostervor farmer £121 for 27.5kg (440ppk), Rathfriland farmer £120 for 21kg (571ppk), Hilltown farmer £115 for 25.5kg (451ppk), Rostrevor farmer £112 for 25kg (448ppk), Kilkeel farmer £111 for 24.2kg (459ppk), Kilkeel farmer £108 for 22kg (491ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 22.2kg (477ppk), Newry farmer £103 for 22kg (468ppk), Rathfriland farmer £101 for 20.5kg (492ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £97 for 19.8kg (490ppk), Dromara farmer £96 for 19.5kg (492ppk), Hilltown farmer £96 for 19.6kg (490ppk), Kilkeel farmer £96 for 18kg (533ppk), Cabra farmer £90.50 for 17.5kg (517ppk), Dromara farmer £87 for 18kg (483ppk), Hilltown farmer £83.50 for 16.9kg (494ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 14kg (557ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 2nd December saw fat cows sell to £1700, heifers to £1650 and bullocks to £1760.

Cows: Cabra farmer £1700 for 698kg (243ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1670 for 744kg (224ppk), Dromara farmer £1640 for 880kg (186ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1510 for 840kg (180ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1380 for 634kg (217ppk), Hilltown farmer £1360 for 760kg (179ppk), Hilltown farmer £1340 for 622kg (215ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1290 for 492kg (262ppk), Hilltown farmer £1040 for 594kg (175ppk).

Cows and calves: Jonesborough farmer £2100, £1820, £1640, £1400, Newry farmer £1300, Kilkeel farmer £1200.

Weanling heifers: Hilltown farmer £970 for 390kg (248ppk), £930 for 344kg (270ppk) and £920 for 356kg (258ppk), Kilkeel farmer £870 for 352kg (247ppk) and £820 for 320kg (256ppk), Hilltown farmer £810 for 338kg (239ppk), Kilkeel farmer £800 for 312kg (256ppk), Dromara farmer £800 for 308kg (259ppk), £780 for 302kg (258ppk) and £770 for 300kg (256ppk), Kilkeel farmer £760 for 290kg (262ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1330 for 448kg (297ppk), Newry farmer £1310 for 466kg (281ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 370kg (343ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 416kg (300ppk), Hilltown farmer £1250 for 392kg (319ppk), Cabra farmer £1200 for 370kg (324ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1190 for 396kg (300ppk), Cabra farmer £1170 for 354kg (330ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 392kg (293ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1110 for 360kg (308ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 342kg (321ppk), Cabra farmer £1060 for 304kg (348ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1010 for 346kg (292ppk), Cabra farmer £1010 for 368kg (274ppk) and £940 for 314kg (299ppk).

Heifers: Newry farmer £1650 for 676kg (244ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1640 for 646kg (254ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1560 for 632kg (247ppk) and £1500 for 638kg (235ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1340 for 482kg (278ppk) and £1330 for 456kg (291ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1280 for 494kg (259ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1270 for 492kg (258ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1270 for 508kg (250ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1260 for 386kg (326ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1250 for 432kg (289ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 452kg (254ppk) and £1060 for 386kg (274ppk), Rathfriland farmer £920 for 322kg (285ppk).

