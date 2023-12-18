The annual Christmas Cracker Weanling Show & Sale at Markethill Mart, on Thursday 7th December, once again demonstrated the very best of breeding in NI.

The calibre of the entry was simply mind blowing! Rarely has such an entry of first-class stock been seen.

The show judge was Mena McCloskey and the main sponsors C&M Tumilty Farm and D O’Hanlon.

OVERALL SHOW CHAMPION: 438K £4000 heifer from T Cassidy, bought by B&I Henderson

RESERVE SHOW CHAMPION: 502K £2850 from M McCartan, bought by TJ Traynor; 2nd heifer 294k £2300 by J Quinn, bought by K Tumilty; 3rd heifer 358k £2550 by S Williamson, bought by D Windrum; 2nd male 420k £1400 by O Carvill, bought by T McClure; 3rd male 430k £1750 by C Magee, bought by D Small

BREEDING HEIFER CHAMPION 484k £3900 by E McMullan, bought by M Tumilty; 2nd 454k £4000 by C Farrell, bought by B&I Henderson; 3rd 404k £3600 by A Murphy, bought by C McVeigh

COLOURED HEIFER CHAMPION 240k £1900 by J Quinn, bought by K Tumilty; 2nd 342k £2000 by C Magee, bought by G Corrie; 3rd 266k £1500 by J Quinn, bought by J Turkington

Thank you to everyone who sold and bought cattle at the Christmas Cracker Weanling Show & Sale.

