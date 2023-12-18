Cracker by name, cracker by nature at Markethill sale
The calibre of the entry was simply mind blowing! Rarely has such an entry of first-class stock been seen.
The show judge was Mena McCloskey and the main sponsors C&M Tumilty Farm and D O’Hanlon.
OVERALL SHOW CHAMPION: 438K £4000 heifer from T Cassidy, bought by B&I Henderson
RESERVE SHOW CHAMPION: 502K £2850 from M McCartan, bought by TJ Traynor; 2nd heifer 294k £2300 by J Quinn, bought by K Tumilty; 3rd heifer 358k £2550 by S Williamson, bought by D Windrum; 2nd male 420k £1400 by O Carvill, bought by T McClure; 3rd male 430k £1750 by C Magee, bought by D Small
BREEDING HEIFER CHAMPION 484k £3900 by E McMullan, bought by M Tumilty; 2nd 454k £4000 by C Farrell, bought by B&I Henderson; 3rd 404k £3600 by A Murphy, bought by C McVeigh
COLOURED HEIFER CHAMPION 240k £1900 by J Quinn, bought by K Tumilty; 2nd 342k £2000 by C Magee, bought by G Corrie; 3rd 266k £1500 by J Quinn, bought by J Turkington
Thank you to everyone who sold and bought cattle at the Christmas Cracker Weanling Show & Sale.