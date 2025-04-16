Crowds out in force for 2 fun filled days at the 2025 Ballymoney Spring Fair

Ballymoney town centre was packed with visitors who came along to enjoy the live music, family entertainment and artisan local produce. Local businesses also joined in the fun, offering town centre shoppers special discounts, over the two days while also participating in the first Ballymoney Spring Fair window competition organised by Council’s Town and Village team.

New for 2025, Ballymoney was buzzing with the street fair and entertainment zone adding to the overall carnival atmosphere throughout the whole town.

The annual event concluded with a colourful carnival parade through the ‘toon’ where crowds gathered to see an array of entertainment including dancing demos, walkabout characters and street performers, with Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan also joining the parade.

The Mayor commented: “This year’s fair really was a celebration of community; both the Deputy Mayor and I were delighted to join with the crowds for two days of fun filled activities and a wonderful atmosphere.

“It was fantastic to so see many people support the event with businesses, locals and visitors participating in the many free activities. Congratulations to town centre business Lulu and Fi Childrenswear who took the crown for Best Spring Fair Window at our inaugural window competition.

“This year’s dog agility display was a real success, and I particularly enjoyed meeting local producers at the country market who so wonderfully showcased what we have to offer here in the Borough.

“A special thank you to Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and Fuse FM alongside all the staff from Council’s teams who work so hard to deliver this event, I’d also like thank members of the public who came along to what I have no hesitation in saying was the best fair to date, I’m looking forward to 2026 already!”

1 . CCGBC BALLYMONEY 14.jpg This year’s Ballymoney Spring Fair, on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th April, saw glorious sunshine and a fantastic array of free entertainment adding to the carnival atmosphere! Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . CCGBC BALLYMONEY 13.jpg This year’s Ballymoney Spring Fair, on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th April, saw glorious sunshine and a fantastic array of free entertainment adding to the carnival atmosphere! Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . CCGBC BALLYMONEY 06.jpg This year’s Ballymoney Spring Fair, on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th April, saw glorious sunshine and a fantastic array of free entertainment adding to the carnival atmosphere! Photo: freelance Photo Sales