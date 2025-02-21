Curragh to host 2025 Irish Pig Health Society Symposium

The 2025 Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) Symposium will be held at the Curragh Racecourse in County Kildare on Tuesday April 8, where industry experts will address evolving matters within the pig farming sector.

This year’s Symposium, themed ‘Pigs, People and Pathogens: Mastering Farrowing, Animal Health and Workforce Management’, will feature an exciting programme focused on key industry challenges and best practices.

“Based on the success of last year’s Symposium, we’re delighted to be returning to the Curragh for this year’s edition,” said Jessica Wright, the recently elected IPHS President.

“We’ve secured a fantastic line-up of experts from our sector, in addition to an experienced panel of Irish pig producers, all of whom will present practical solutions to the challenges and opportunities farmers face when it comes to health, welfare and productivity.”

Dr John O’Doherty, who was among the speakers at last year’s Irish Pig Health Society Symposium at the Curragh.

The event’s industry trade session will get underway at the Curragh Racecourse Exhibition Hall on April 8 from 3pm, with tea and coffee available on arrival for all delegates. During the Symposium, a range of speakers will discuss practical solutions to the ongoing challenges presented by health, welfare and productivity in the pig farming sector.

Following the close of formalities, the traditional Hog Roast Dinner will be served, providing attendees and sponsors with a delicious meal and further networking opportunities.

Bookings for this year’s Symposium are now open. For further details, visit http://iphs.ie