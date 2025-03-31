Cyril Millar takes BT cup at UFU annual dinner

Among the many members, industry representatives and Northern Ireland government officials, notable attendees included Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office Fleur Anderson (Labour MP), DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, AERA committee chair Robbie Butler and UK farming unions and IFA representatives.

Commenting, UFU president William Irvine said: “It was a privilege to welcome UFU members and guests from political parties and the various industries in NI who work alongside and in support of our farming industry, to our annual dinner. The past 12 months has been one of immense challenges, but the resilience and adaptability of our farming community continues to drive everything we do. Last night was a celebration of every farm family member who has time and time again, dug deep and stood tall in the face of adversity. The UFU is what it is because of them.

“TB, ammonia, future agriculture policy and food security, have all been dominant issues throughout the year. However, things took a dire turn following the announcement of the Autumn budget. The proposed changes to inheritance tax sent shockwaves through UK agriculture. The Treasury’s calculations vastly underestimate the impact on family farm businesses and I assure members that this fight continues. It is a marathon not a sprint and we will not stop until the family farm tax is overturned.

“If further proof was needed of the government’s disregard for agriculture, all we need to do is look at what’s happening in England with the sudden closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive to new applicants and the decision to value farmland for compulsory purchase at agricultural rates rather than development rates. This is not just bad policy, it’s an attack on farmers’ futures.”

Concluding, the UFU president made it clear that farming has a future.

“Agriculture is an industry that never backs down. Whilst tackling every challenge thrown our way, we also took hold of every opportunity - embracing science, technology, and innovation. As we move towards a world population of 10 billion, our role has never been more vital. We all need access to nutritious food to survive. Investing in our farming and growing sector is essential and the byproducts are just as valuable, providing job creation and economic and environmental sustainability. Despite the direction of the Labour government and all that we face, we must never doubt our worth or necessity,” said Mr Irvine.

Guest speaker at the dinner, NFU Cymru president Aled Jones said: “It was an honour to attend the annual UFU dinner and to be asked to address a room filled with so many passionate people who embody our industry’s ambition for the future of food and farming.

“The evening was a poignant reminder, if one was needed, of the importance of farmers in all corners of the UK, alongside our friends in the allied industries, standing shoulder to shoulder in the face of the continued challenges our sector is having to weather. The working partnership between the four UK farming unions is crucial to keeping our industry united in the face of adversity, it is imperative we continue to strengthen this bond in the coming months and years.”

Following the addresses, the prestigious BT Cup for outstanding agricultural achievement was awarded to Cyril Millar.

“I’m delighted to award Cyril Millar with the BT Cup. Cyril has been at the heart of NI’s agricultural community for over 60 years and his service to the industry spans right across our diverse agri-food enterprises.

“Whilst growing the farm business at home from pig to beef, dairy and sheep, Cyril always made time to support the development of the agriculture industry. He has exhibited and judged at shows locally and further afield and was involved in many UFU committees, holding the position of chair various times. He formed part of the DAERA Pig Core Group and was a director of Pig Regen. He was elected as chair of council within the British Charolais Society and chair of the NI Charolais Club, and in 2018 he was elected president of RUAS. Over the last few years, Cyril has also been involved in the development of Sustainable Ruminant Genetics Limited through the UFU.

“Cyril’s career within the agricultural industry is one of passion, enthusiasm and forward thinking. His contribution to the farming industry has played a big part in the industry’s development and is of huge benefit to local farmers. He is a deserving recipient of this award,” said Mr Irvine.

The UFU presented two other awards on the night. The Mary Wilson Trophy for best overall UFU group performance in 2024 was presented to Mid Tyrone. This award recognises the group’s outstanding performance in membership recruitment, securing subscription income and their successful delivery of group meetings and social events throughout the year.

The Cuthbert Trophy was awarded to Larne for retaining the highest percentage of their members in 2024. The dedication and commitment shown by the group managers and their staff over the year have enabled them to achieve a retention rate of 96 percent.

1 . UFU image three, Larne Group.jpg UFU president William Irvine with the Larne group managers Geoff Thompson and Rickey Lee (winner of Cuthbert Trophy). Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . UFU image two, Mid Tyrone Group. .jpg UFU president William Irvine with the Mid Tyrone group managers Ruth Pollock, Shannen Vance and Stewart Grey (winner of Mary Wilson Trophy). Photo: freelance Photo Sales