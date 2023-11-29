DAERA has announced a new innovation programme to provide local businesses the opportunity to access the UK’s world class technology community to tackle challenges they face in the drive towards Net Zero.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The department is to partner with Digital Catapult Northern Ireland to support the launch of their Tenfold NetZero Accelerator Programme. The programme aims to help in the delivery of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reductions locally as required under the Climate Change (Northern Ireland) 2022 Act (the Act) and so contribute to the UK Government’s target of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The programme, the first of its kind in the UK, will offer local business the opportunity to access the UK's world class technology community to assist on their journey to reduce GHG emissions and contribute to the UK’s drive towards Net Zero. The one-year pilot will be open to business in all sectors for which DAERA has policy responsibilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Digital Catapult is seeking to recruit up to six industry partners with whom they will work to scope and define a specific business challenge they face in reducing GHG emissions. It will connect each industry partner with innovative technical solution providers to develop a proof of concept as a first step towards addressing the challenge, utilising advanced technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and virtual and augmented reality technology.

DAERA has announced a new innovation programme to provide local businesses the opportunity to access the UK's world class technology community to tackle challenges they face in the drive towards Net Zero. (Pic: stock image)

The programme will also enable access to research facilities and expert technologists, both in NI and GB. Industry partners must each be able to contribute £20,000 of funding towards the development of the solution to their challenge.

DAERA is supporting this initiative as part of the implementation of its Innovation Strategy.

Pauline Rooney, Director of Innovation and Science Transformation and DAERA’s Innovation Champion. said: “I welcome the opportunity to partner with Digital Catapult on their Tenfold Net Zero Accelerator programme, which will enable local businesses to access Digital Catapult’s expertise in innovation. I hope that through the programme we can encourage the development of new innovative proposals which will contribute to delivering sustainable climate action solutions and which will benefit local business in their drive to achieve Net Zero.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

William Revels, Managing Director at Digital Catapult NI, added: “We are delighted to be working with DAERA on this pioneering innovation programme for Northern Ireland. The outputs of the challenge-led accelerator programme will help create sustainable business models in the agricultural, marine and environmental sectors across Northern Ireland and create a model for future innovation programmes across the UK.”

DAERA and Digital Catapult are committed to driving economic growth by encouraging industrial adoption of innovative new solutions to help companies increase their competitiveness and resilience through a focus on sustainability alongside digitalisation, and this programme will demonstrate the value of strategic collaboration between key partners to meet this objective.