DAERA has launched the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme which will deliver £1.55million in capital grants to support rural micro businesses across Northern Ireland.

The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme is funded through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs ‘Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation’ (TRPSI) Programme and is delivered in partnership with local Councils.

Eligible rural businesses can apply for capital assistance of 50% up to the value of £4,999 for the purchase of capital equipment which will help their business to enhance sustainability or lead to growth opportunities and the creation of employment opportunities which in turn strengthen the rural economy.

Launching the scheme, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, MLA, said: “I am pleased to announce the opening of the £1.55million Rural Business Development Grant Scheme. This fund is important in delivering on the Department’s priority of building strong sustainable and diverse rural communities and the draft Programme for Government priority of growing a globally competitive and sustainable economy with a focus on addressing regional balance.”

Minister Muir continued: “I urge all eligible rural businesses to go online and apply as soon as possible. Rural Businesses continue to play a vital role in our rural communities, and I want to support them at this challenging time and provide them with opportunities that will maximise their potential and stimulate business growth.”

Details of the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme are on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/rural-business-development-grant-scheme-rbdgs. Only online applications can be accepted for this scheme. The Scheme opens for applications at 9:00am on 16 October 2024 and closes at 12 noon on 8 November 2024.