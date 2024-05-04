DAERA Minister meets with the Climate Change Committee
Welcoming the CCC to Clare House, Minister Muir said: “I would like to confirm my commitment to Northern Ireland working towards meeting the legislated for net zero by 2050 target and thank the CCC for the expert advice they have provided to date.
“My top priority is to take action to tackle the climate emergency. I am delighted to have delivered the first commitment from our Northern Ireland climate change Act recently by bringing forward legislation for Public Bodies to report on their climate change impacts and resilience.
“I recognise that delivering net zero can bring significant benefits and opportunities for the people of Northern Ireland. In particular through increased economic opportunities, better air and water quality, employment, wellbeing and environmental benefits.
“Within Northern Ireland we are already experiencing the impacts of climate change and it is important that we take action to both reduce our emissions and ensure we have a climate resilient society, economy and environment.
“I am determined to drive forward action to further reduce Northern Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, working in partnership with my Executive colleagues. As we work to meet targets set in our Climate Change legislation, it is essential that the actions we take are science and evidence based and informed by internal and external stakeholders such as the CCC. Its expert and independent advice is extremely helpful as we plan our trajectory towards achieving our emission reduction targets and I look forward to continued engagement, as we chart our path to net zero.”