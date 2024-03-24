DAERA Minister Muir visits Brussels
His visit culminated with the traditional Ulster Fry for St Patrick's day event in the Office of the Northern Ireland Executive in Brussels, where he was joined by Junior Ministers Pam Cameron and Aisling Reilly.
Speaking after his visit, Minister Muir said: “I have been delighted by the warm reception my colleagues and I have received during my first visit to Brussels as Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.
“I have met with a range of people during my visit, where we have discussed mutual areas of interest such as Climate Change, Agricultural policy, Rural Development, Environmental Protection and more.
“I have been clear since my appointment that I want to work closely and collaboratively with my colleagues north, south, east and west and of course, with my counterparts in the EU, building trust and relationships. As Minister I am focused on grasping the opportunities the Windsor Framework offers alongside an entirely solutions focused approach to any issues that arise. Northern Ireland has many unique advantages which I am determined to exploit.
“I have felt very proud to highlight the excellence of Northern Ireland’s food and agriculture sector and hope that we can maximise any investment opportunities, especially with the recent registration of Irish Grass Fed Beef as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).”
As part of the three-day visit Minister Muir also took part in a number of meetings with key diplomatic figures including Robin Manning, Director of the British Agriculture Bureau in Brussels; Ambassador Barbara Cullinan, Deputy Irish Permanent Representative to the EU; Ambassador Caroline Read of the UK Mission to the EU; and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien T.D.